Celer Network Price(CELR)
Celer Network price today is $ 0.002308, up 0.69% in the last 24 hours.
The live Celer Network (CELR) price today is $ 0.002308, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002308 per CELR.
Celer Network currently ranks #768 by market capitalization at $ 18.01M, with a circulating supply of 7.80B CELR. During the last 24 hours, CELR traded between $ 0.002256 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19869033851597, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101410762651.
In short-term performance, CELR moved +0.83% in the last hour and +15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.04K.
No.768
78.03%
2019-03-19 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Celer Network is $ 18.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.04K. The circulating supply of CELR is 7.80B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.08M.
+0.83%
+0.69%
+15.40%
+15.40%
Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract execution. It utilizes a technology called cChannel, which allows for off-chain transactions of any cryptocurrency, and cRoute, a provably optimal value transfer routing mechanism. The CELR token, which is an ERC-20 token, is used as the native token of the network. It is used for service fees and staking within the Celer Network. The platform's primary goal is to bring Internet-level scale to existing and future blockchains, improving their scalability and usability.
Explore live CELR spot and futures markets, compare Celer Network trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Celer Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.
For a more in-depth understanding of Celer Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CELR with leverage. Explore CELRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.