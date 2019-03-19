Celer Network Price Today

The live Celer Network (CELR) price today is $ 0.002308, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002308 per CELR.

Celer Network currently ranks #768 by market capitalization at $ 18.01M, with a circulating supply of 7.80B CELR. During the last 24 hours, CELR traded between $ 0.002256 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19869033851597, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101410762651.

In short-term performance, CELR moved +0.83% in the last hour and +15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.04K.

Celer Network (CELR) Market Information

Rank No.768 Market Cap $ 18.01M$ 18.01M $ 18.01M Volume (24H) $ 60.04K$ 60.04K $ 60.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.08M$ 23.08M $ 23.08M Circulation Supply 7.80B 7.80B 7.80B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 78.03% Issue Date 2019-03-19 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0067$ 0.0067 $ 0.0067 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Celer Network is $ 18.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.04K. The circulating supply of CELR is 7.80B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.08M.