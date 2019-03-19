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The live Celer Network price today is 0.002308 USD.CELR market cap is 18,010,302.8389356896 USD. Track real-time CELR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Celer Network price today is 0.002308 USD.CELR market cap is 18,010,302.8389356896 USD. Track real-time CELR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CELR Price Info

What is CELR

CELR Whitepaper

CELR Official Website

CELR Tokenomics

CELR Price Forecast

CELR History

CELR Buying Guide

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Celer Network Price(CELR)

1 CELR to USD Live Price:

$0.002307
$0.002307$0.002307
+0.69%1D
USD
Celer Network (CELR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:05:16 (UTC+8)

Celer Network Market Statistics

Celer Network price today is $ 0.002308, up 0.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002308 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002256 - $ 0.002489 USD
Market Capitalization$ 18.01M USD (rank #768)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.04K
Circulating Supply7.80B CELR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (78.03%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 23.08M USD
All-Time High$ 0.19869033851597 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:05:16

Celer Network Price Today

The live Celer Network (CELR) price today is $ 0.002308, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002308 per CELR.

Celer Network currently ranks #768 by market capitalization at $ 18.01M, with a circulating supply of 7.80B CELR. During the last 24 hours, CELR traded between $ 0.002256 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19869033851597, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101410762651.

In short-term performance, CELR moved +0.83% in the last hour and +15.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.04K.

Celer Network (CELR) Market Information

No.768

$ 18.01M
$ 18.01M$ 18.01M

$ 60.04K
$ 60.04K$ 60.04K

$ 23.08M
$ 23.08M$ 23.08M

7.80B
7.80B 7.80B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

78.03%

2019-03-19 00:00:00

$ 0.0067
$ 0.0067$ 0.0067

ETH

The current Market Cap of Celer Network is $ 18.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.04K. The circulating supply of CELR is 7.80B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.08M.

Celer Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002256
$ 0.002256$ 0.002256
24H Low
$ 0.002489
$ 0.002489$ 0.002489
24H High

$ 0.002256
$ 0.002256$ 0.002256

$ 0.002489
$ 0.002489$ 0.002489

$ 0.19869033851597
$ 0.19869033851597$ 0.19869033851597

$ 0.00101410762651
$ 0.00101410762651$ 0.00101410762651

+0.83%

+0.69%

+15.40%

+15.40%

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract execution. It utilizes a technology called cChannel, which allows for off-chain transactions of any cryptocurrency, and cRoute, a provably optimal value transfer routing mechanism. The CELR token, which is an ERC-20 token, is used as the native token of the network. It is used for service fees and staking within the Celer Network. The platform's primary goal is to bring Internet-level scale to existing and future blockchains, improving their scalability and usability.

Trade Celer Network (CELR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CELR spot and futures markets, compare Celer Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CELR/USDT
$0.002309
$0.002309$0.002309
+0.82%
25.69M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Celer Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Celer Network (CELR)

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Celer Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Celer Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Celer Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Celer Network (CELR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:05:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Celer Network

CELRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CELR with leverage. Explore CELRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CELR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CELR
CELR
USD
USD

1 CELR = 0.002308 USD