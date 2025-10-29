The live WIKI CAT price today is 0.00000011313 USD. Track real-time WKC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WKC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WIKI CAT price today is 0.00000011313 USD. Track real-time WKC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WKC price trend easily at MEXC now.

WIKI CAT Logo

WIKI CAT Price(WKC)

1 WKC to USD Live Price:

$0.00000011316
$0.00000011316$0.00000011316
+4.13%1D
USD
WIKI CAT (WKC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:33:59 (UTC+8)

WIKI CAT (WKC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000000108
$ 0.000000108$ 0.000000108
24H Low
$ 0.00000011815
$ 0.00000011815$ 0.00000011815
24H High

$ 0.000000108
$ 0.000000108$ 0.000000108

$ 0.00000011815
$ 0.00000011815$ 0.00000011815

$ 0.000000472824771637
$ 0.000000472824771637$ 0.000000472824771637

$ 0.000000000057105301
$ 0.000000000057105301$ 0.000000000057105301

-2.35%

+4.13%

-4.67%

-4.67%

WIKI CAT (WKC) real-time price is $ 0.00000011313. Over the past 24 hours, WKC traded between a low of $ 0.000000108 and a high of $ 0.00000011815, showing active market volatility. WKC's all-time high price is $ 0.000000472824771637, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000000000057105301.

In terms of short-term performance, WKC has changed by -2.35% over the past hour, +4.13% over 24 hours, and -4.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WIKI CAT (WKC) Market Information

No.445

$ 61.75M
$ 61.75M$ 61.75M

$ 78.21K
$ 78.21K$ 78.21K

$ 96.25M
$ 96.25M$ 96.25M

545.84T
545.84T 545.84T

850,822,824,918,178
850,822,824,918,178 850,822,824,918,178

853,278,579,305,012
853,278,579,305,012 853,278,579,305,012

64.15%

BSC

The current Market Cap of WIKI CAT is $ 61.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 78.21K. The circulating supply of WKC is 545.84T, with a total supply of 853278579305012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.25M.

WIKI CAT (WKC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of WIKI CAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000000044881+4.13%
30 Days$ -0.00000006377-36.05%
60 Days$ -0.00000007841-40.94%
90 Days$ +0.00000009313+465.65%
WIKI CAT Price Change Today

Today, WKC recorded a change of $ +0.0000000044881 (+4.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WIKI CAT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000006377 (-36.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WIKI CAT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WKC saw a change of $ -0.00000007841 (-40.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WIKI CAT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00000009313 (+465.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WIKI CAT (WKC)?

Check out the WIKI CAT Price History page now.

What is WIKI CAT (WKC)

WIKI CAT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WIKI CAT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WKC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WIKI CAT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WIKI CAT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WIKI CAT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WIKI CAT (WKC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WIKI CAT (WKC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WIKI CAT.

Check the WIKI CAT price prediction now!

WIKI CAT (WKC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WIKI CAT (WKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WKC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WIKI CAT (WKC)

Looking for how to buy WIKI CAT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WIKI CAT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WIKI CAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WIKI CAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official WIKI CAT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WIKI CAT

How much is WIKI CAT (WKC) worth today?
The live WKC price in USD is 0.00000011313 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WKC to USD price?
The current price of WKC to USD is $ 0.00000011313. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WIKI CAT?
The market cap for WKC is $ 61.75M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WKC?
The circulating supply of WKC is 545.84T USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WKC?
WKC achieved an ATH price of 0.000000472824771637 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WKC?
WKC saw an ATL price of 0.000000000057105301 USD.
What is the trading volume of WKC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WKC is $ 78.21K USD.
Will WKC go higher this year?
WKC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WKC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:33:59 (UTC+8)

WKC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WKC
WKC
USD
USD

1 WKC = 0.000000 USD

Trade WKC

WKC/USDT
$0.00000011316
$0.00000011316$0.00000011316
+4.04%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

