WISHBONE Price Today

The live WISHBONE (WISHBONE) price today is $ 0.001531, with a 15.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current WISHBONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001531 per WISHBONE.

WISHBONE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WISHBONE. During the last 24 hours, WISHBONE traded between $ 0.001514 (low) and $ 0.002472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WISHBONE moved -3.11% in the last hour and +21.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.63K.

WISHBONE (WISHBONE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 67.63K$ 67.63K $ 67.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.53M$ 1.53M $ 1.53M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of WISHBONE is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.63K. The circulating supply of WISHBONE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.