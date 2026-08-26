TerraClassicUSD Price(USTC)
TerraClassicUSD price today is $ 0.005328, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.
The live TerraClassicUSD (USTC) price today is $ 0.005328, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005328 per USTC.
TerraClassicUSD currently ranks #548 by market capitalization at $ 29.71M, with a circulating supply of 5.58B USTC. During the last 24 hours, USTC traded between $ 0.005224 (low) and $ 0.005539 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.04679, while the all-time low was $ 0.00397475601786172.
In short-term performance, USTC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +11.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.52K.
No.548
91.72%
ETH
The current Market Cap of TerraClassicUSD is $ 29.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.52K. The circulating supply of USTC is 5.58B, with a total supply of 6079480119.398918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.39M.
-0.12%
-0.91%
+11.37%
+11.37%
USTC is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain-based platform. Its primary purpose is to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on privacy and decentralization. USTC employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to the traditional proof-of-work model. The supply of USTC is algorithmically managed, aiming to maintain a stable value relative to a specific fiat currency. This makes USTC particularly useful in scenarios where stability is required, such as in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications or as a hedge against volatility in other digital assets.
Explore live USTC spot and futures markets, compare TerraClassicUSD trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for TerraClassicUSD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon.
For a more in-depth understanding of TerraClassicUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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