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The live TerraClassicUSD price today is 0.005328 USD.USTC market cap is 29,711,044.728259794432 USD. Track real-time USTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live TerraClassicUSD price today is 0.005328 USD.USTC market cap is 29,711,044.728259794432 USD. Track real-time USTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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TerraClassicUSD Logo

TerraClassicUSD Price(USTC)

1 USTC to USD Live Price:

$0.005327
$0.005327$0.005327
-0.92%1D
USD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:53:56 (UTC+8)

TerraClassicUSD Market Statistics

TerraClassicUSD price today is $ 0.005328, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005328 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005224 - $ 0.005539 USD
Market Capitalization$ 29.71M USD (rank #548)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 65.52K
Circulating Supply5.58B USTC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (91.72%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 32.39M USD
All-Time High$ 1.04679 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:53:56

TerraClassicUSD Price Today

The live TerraClassicUSD (USTC) price today is $ 0.005328, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005328 per USTC.

TerraClassicUSD currently ranks #548 by market capitalization at $ 29.71M, with a circulating supply of 5.58B USTC. During the last 24 hours, USTC traded between $ 0.005224 (low) and $ 0.005539 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.04679, while the all-time low was $ 0.00397475601786172.

In short-term performance, USTC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +11.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.52K.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Information

No.548

$ 29.71M
$ 29.71M$ 29.71M

$ 65.52K
$ 65.52K$ 65.52K

$ 32.39M
$ 32.39M$ 32.39M

5.58B
5.58B 5.58B

6,079,480,119.398918
6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918

6,079,480,119.398918
6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918

91.72%

ETH

The current Market Cap of TerraClassicUSD is $ 29.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.52K. The circulating supply of USTC is 5.58B, with a total supply of 6079480119.398918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.39M.

TerraClassicUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005224
$ 0.005224$ 0.005224
24H Low
$ 0.005539
$ 0.005539$ 0.005539
24H High

$ 0.005224
$ 0.005224$ 0.005224

$ 0.005539
$ 0.005539$ 0.005539

$ 1.04679
$ 1.04679$ 1.04679

$ 0.00397475601786172
$ 0.00397475601786172$ 0.00397475601786172

-0.12%

-0.91%

+11.37%

+11.37%

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain-based platform. Its primary purpose is to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on privacy and decentralization. USTC employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to the traditional proof-of-work model. The supply of USTC is algorithmically managed, aiming to maintain a stable value relative to a specific fiat currency. This makes USTC particularly useful in scenarios where stability is required, such as in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications or as a hedge against volatility in other digital assets.

Trade TerraClassicUSD (USTC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live USTC spot and futures markets, compare TerraClassicUSD trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USTC/USDT
$0.005326
$0.005326$0.005326
-0.89%
12.17M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for TerraClassicUSD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon.

TerraClassicUSD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TerraClassicUSD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TerraClassicUSD Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:53:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about TerraClassicUSD

USTCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on USTC with leverage. Explore USTCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

USTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USTC
USTC
USD
USD

1 USTC = 0.005328 USD