TerraClassicUSD Price Today

The live TerraClassicUSD (USTC) price today is $ 0.005328, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current USTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005328 per USTC.

TerraClassicUSD currently ranks #548 by market capitalization at $ 29.71M, with a circulating supply of 5.58B USTC. During the last 24 hours, USTC traded between $ 0.005224 (low) and $ 0.005539 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.04679, while the all-time low was $ 0.00397475601786172.

In short-term performance, USTC moved -0.12% in the last hour and +11.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.52K.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Information

Rank No.548 Market Cap $ 29.71M$ 29.71M $ 29.71M Volume (24H) $ 65.52K$ 65.52K $ 65.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.39M$ 32.39M $ 32.39M Circulation Supply 5.58B 5.58B 5.58B Max Supply 6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918 Total Supply 6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918 6,079,480,119.398918 Circulation Rate 91.72% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of TerraClassicUSD is $ 29.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.52K. The circulating supply of USTC is 5.58B, with a total supply of 6079480119.398918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.39M.