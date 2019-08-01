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The live Kusama price today is 3.494 USD.KSM market cap is 64,155,200.14598073774 USD. Track real-time KSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kusama price today is 3.494 USD.KSM market cap is 64,155,200.14598073774 USD. Track real-time KSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kusama Price(KSM)

1 KSM to USD Live Price:

$3.492
$3.492$3.492
-1.52%1D
USD
Kusama (KSM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:23:42 (UTC+8)

Kusama Market Statistics

Kusama price today is $ 3.494, down 1.52% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 3.494 USD
24-Hour Range$ 3.473 - $ 3.749 USD
Market Capitalization$ 64.16M USD (rank #319)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 71.91K
Circulating Supply18.36M KSM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 64.16M USD
All-Time High$ 623.75283412 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:23:42

Kusama Price Today

The live Kusama (KSM) price today is $ 3.494, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current KSM to USD conversion rate is $ 3.494 per KSM.

Kusama currently ranks #319 by market capitalization at $ 64.16M, with a circulating supply of 18.36M KSM. During the last 24 hours, KSM traded between $ 3.473 (low) and $ 3.749 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 623.75283412, while the all-time low was $ 0.915787390828.

In short-term performance, KSM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +21.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.91K.

Kusama (KSM) Market Information

No.319

$ 64.16M
$ 64.16M$ 64.16M

$ 71.91K
$ 71.91K$ 71.91K

$ 64.16M
$ 64.16M$ 64.16M

18.36M
18.36M 18.36M

--
----

18,361,534.10016621
18,361,534.10016621 18,361,534.10016621

0.01%

2019-08-01 00:00:00

KSM

The current Market Cap of Kusama is $ 64.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.91K. The circulating supply of KSM is 18.36M, with a total supply of 18361534.10016621. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.16M.

Kusama Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.473
$ 3.473$ 3.473
24H Low
$ 3.749
$ 3.749$ 3.749
24H High

$ 3.473
$ 3.473$ 3.473

$ 3.749
$ 3.749$ 3.749

$ 623.75283412
$ 623.75283412$ 623.75283412

$ 0.915787390828
$ 0.915787390828$ 0.915787390828

-0.52%

-1.52%

+21.95%

+21.95%

About Kusama

Kusama (KSM) is a scalable network of specialized blockchains built using Substrate and nearly the same codebase as Polkadot. The network is an experimental development environment for teams who want to move fast and innovate on Kusama, or prepare for deployment on Polkadot. KSM serves as the native token for the Kusama platform, and is used for governance, staking, and bonding on the network. It is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers, allowing for the creation of new, innovative, and decentralized applications. Kusama's unique structure also enables the sharing of information and functionality between different blockchains, fostering a collaborative and interconnected ecosystem.

Trade Kusama (KSM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KSM spot and futures markets, compare Kusama trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KSM/USDT
$3.492
$3.492$3.492
-1.60%
19.92K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kusama: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kusama (KSM)

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Kusama Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kusama, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kusama Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kusama (KSM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:23:42 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Kusama

KSMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KSM with leverage. Explore KSMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KSM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KSM
KSM
USD
USD

1 KSM = 3.494 USD