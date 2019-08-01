Kusama Price(KSM)
Kusama price today is $ 3.494, down 1.52% in the last 24 hours.
The live Kusama (KSM) price today is $ 3.494, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current KSM to USD conversion rate is $ 3.494 per KSM.
Kusama currently ranks #319 by market capitalization at $ 64.16M, with a circulating supply of 18.36M KSM. During the last 24 hours, KSM traded between $ 3.473 (low) and $ 3.749 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 623.75283412, while the all-time low was $ 0.915787390828.
In short-term performance, KSM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +21.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.91K.
No.319
0.01%
2019-08-01 00:00:00
KSM
The current Market Cap of Kusama is $ 64.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.91K. The circulating supply of KSM is 18.36M, with a total supply of 18361534.10016621. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.16M.
-0.52%
-1.52%
+21.95%
+21.95%
Kusama (KSM) is a scalable network of specialized blockchains built using Substrate and nearly the same codebase as Polkadot. The network is an experimental development environment for teams who want to move fast and innovate on Kusama, or prepare for deployment on Polkadot. KSM serves as the native token for the Kusama platform, and is used for governance, staking, and bonding on the network. It is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers, allowing for the creation of new, innovative, and decentralized applications. Kusama's unique structure also enables the sharing of information and functionality between different blockchains, fostering a collaborative and interconnected ecosystem.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kusama: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.
For a more in-depth understanding of Kusama, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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