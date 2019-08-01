Kusama Price Today

The live Kusama (KSM) price today is $ 3.494, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current KSM to USD conversion rate is $ 3.494 per KSM.

Kusama currently ranks #319 by market capitalization at $ 64.16M, with a circulating supply of 18.36M KSM. During the last 24 hours, KSM traded between $ 3.473 (low) and $ 3.749 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 623.75283412, while the all-time low was $ 0.915787390828.

In short-term performance, KSM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +21.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.91K.

Kusama (KSM) Market Information

Rank No.319 Market Cap $ 64.16M$ 64.16M $ 64.16M Volume (24H) $ 71.91K$ 71.91K $ 71.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.16M$ 64.16M $ 64.16M Circulation Supply 18.36M 18.36M 18.36M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 18,361,534.10016621 18,361,534.10016621 18,361,534.10016621 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2019-08-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain KSM

The current Market Cap of Kusama is $ 64.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.91K. The circulating supply of KSM is 18.36M, with a total supply of 18361534.10016621. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.16M.