The live Snowflake price today is 268.51 USD. Track real-time SNOWON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Snowflake Logo

Snowflake Price(SNOWON)

1 SNOWON to USD Live Price:

-0.92%1D
USD
Snowflake (SNOWON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:26:18 (UTC+8)

Snowflake (SNOWON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.26%

-0.91%

+11.16%

+11.16%

Snowflake (SNOWON) real-time price is $ 268.51. Over the past 24 hours, SNOWON traded between a low of $ 264.74 and a high of $ 271.97, showing active market volatility. SNOWON's all-time high price is $ 270.5080256271163, while its all-time low price is $ 214.69891424490774.

In terms of short-term performance, SNOWON has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -0.91% over 24 hours, and +11.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Snowflake (SNOWON) Market Information

No.2264

ETH

The current Market Cap of Snowflake is $ 885.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.94K. The circulating supply of SNOWON is 3.30K, with a total supply of 3297.758597. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 885.48K.

Snowflake (SNOWON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Snowflake for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.4925-0.91%
30 Days$ +43.25+19.20%
60 Days$ +88.51+49.17%
90 Days$ +88.51+49.17%
Snowflake Price Change Today

Today, SNOWON recorded a change of $ -2.4925 (-0.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Snowflake 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +43.25 (+19.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Snowflake 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNOWON saw a change of $ +88.51 (+49.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Snowflake 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +88.51 (+49.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Snowflake (SNOWON)?

Check out the Snowflake Price History page now.

What is Snowflake (SNOWON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Snowflake is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Snowflake investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNOWON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Snowflake on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Snowflake buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Snowflake Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Snowflake (SNOWON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Snowflake (SNOWON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Snowflake.

Check the Snowflake price prediction now!

Snowflake (SNOWON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Snowflake (SNOWON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNOWON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Snowflake (SNOWON)

Looking for how to buy Snowflake? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Snowflake on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Snowflake Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Snowflake, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Snowflake Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Snowflake

How much is Snowflake (SNOWON) worth today?
The live SNOWON price in USD is 268.51 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SNOWON to USD price?
The current price of SNOWON to USD is $ 268.51. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Snowflake?
The market cap for SNOWON is $ 885.48K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SNOWON?
The circulating supply of SNOWON is 3.30K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SNOWON?
SNOWON achieved an ATH price of 270.5080256271163 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SNOWON?
SNOWON saw an ATL price of 214.69891424490774 USD.
What is the trading volume of SNOWON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SNOWON is $ 59.94K USD.
Will SNOWON go higher this year?
SNOWON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SNOWON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Snowflake (SNOWON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

