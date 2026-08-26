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The live SuperRare price today is 0.01257 USD.RARE market cap is 10,376,274.4046650417077 USD. Track real-time RARE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SuperRare price today is 0.01257 USD.RARE market cap is 10,376,274.4046650417077 USD. Track real-time RARE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RARE Price Info

What is RARE

RARE Whitepaper

RARE Official Website

RARE Tokenomics

RARE Price Forecast

RARE History

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SuperRare Price(RARE)

1 RARE to USD Live Price:

$0.01257
$0.01257$0.01257
+0.07%1D
USD
SuperRare (RARE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:15:05 (UTC+8)

SuperRare Market Statistics

SuperRare price today is $ 0.01257, up 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01257 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0122 - $ 0.01296 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.38M USD (rank #950)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.86K
Circulating Supply825.48M RARE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (82.54%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 12.57M USD
All-Time High$ 3.78915666281078344 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:15:05

SuperRare Price Today

The live SuperRare (RARE) price today is $ 0.01257, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01257 per RARE.

SuperRare currently ranks #950 by market capitalization at $ 10.38M, with a circulating supply of 825.48M RARE. During the last 24 hours, RARE traded between $ 0.0122 (low) and $ 0.01296 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.78915666281078344, while the all-time low was $ 0.00989789303735297.

In short-term performance, RARE moved +2.27% in the last hour and +4.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.86K.

SuperRare (RARE) Market Information

No.950

$ 10.38M
$ 10.38M$ 10.38M

$ 69.86K
$ 69.86K$ 69.86K

$ 12.57M
$ 12.57M$ 12.57M

825.48M
825.48M 825.48M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

82.54%

ETH

The current Market Cap of SuperRare is $ 10.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.86K. The circulating supply of RARE is 825.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.57M.

SuperRare Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0122
$ 0.0122$ 0.0122
24H Low
$ 0.01296
$ 0.01296$ 0.01296
24H High

$ 0.0122
$ 0.0122$ 0.0122

$ 0.01296
$ 0.01296$ 0.01296

$ 3.78915666281078344
$ 3.78915666281078344$ 3.78915666281078344

$ 0.00989789303735297
$ 0.00989789303735297$ 0.00989789303735297

+2.27%

+0.07%

+4.05%

+4.05%

About SuperRare

RARE is a crypto asset that powers the SuperRare platform, a marketplace for single-edition digital artworks. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing smart contracts to facilitate and verify transactions. RARE serves as the native utility token, enabling holders to participate in the platform's governance through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model. This includes voting on platform upgrades and curation policies. The token is also used to incentivize and reward artists and collectors who actively participate in the ecosystem. With a fixed supply, RARE is issued to platform participants based on their engagement and contribution to the SuperRare community.

Trade SuperRare (RARE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RARE spot and futures markets, compare SuperRare trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RARE/USDT
$0.01257
$0.01257$0.01257
0.00%
5.58M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SuperRare: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SuperRare (RARE)

SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.

SuperRare Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SuperRare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SuperRare Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SuperRare (RARE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:15:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SuperRare

RAREUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RARE with leverage. Explore RAREUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RARE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RARE
RARE
USD
USD

1 RARE = 0.01257 USD