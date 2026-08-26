SuperRare Price(RARE)
SuperRare price today is $ 0.01257, up 0.07% in the last 24 hours.
The live SuperRare (RARE) price today is $ 0.01257, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01257 per RARE.
SuperRare currently ranks #950 by market capitalization at $ 10.38M, with a circulating supply of 825.48M RARE. During the last 24 hours, RARE traded between $ 0.0122 (low) and $ 0.01296 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.78915666281078344, while the all-time low was $ 0.00989789303735297.
In short-term performance, RARE moved +2.27% in the last hour and +4.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.86K.
No.950
82.54%
ETH
The current Market Cap of SuperRare is $ 10.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.86K. The circulating supply of RARE is 825.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.57M.
+2.27%
+0.07%
+4.05%
+4.05%
RARE is a crypto asset that powers the SuperRare platform, a marketplace for single-edition digital artworks. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing smart contracts to facilitate and verify transactions. RARE serves as the native utility token, enabling holders to participate in the platform's governance through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model. This includes voting on platform upgrades and curation policies. The token is also used to incentivize and reward artists and collectors who actively participate in the ecosystem. With a fixed supply, RARE is issued to platform participants based on their engagement and contribution to the SuperRare community.
Explore live RARE spot and futures markets, compare SuperRare trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SuperRare: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.
For a more in-depth understanding of SuperRare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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