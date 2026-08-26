SuperRare Price Today

The live SuperRare (RARE) price today is $ 0.01257, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01257 per RARE.

SuperRare currently ranks #950 by market capitalization at $ 10.38M, with a circulating supply of 825.48M RARE. During the last 24 hours, RARE traded between $ 0.0122 (low) and $ 0.01296 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.78915666281078344, while the all-time low was $ 0.00989789303735297.

In short-term performance, RARE moved +2.27% in the last hour and +4.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.86K.

SuperRare (RARE) Market Information

Rank No.950 Market Cap $ 10.38M$ 10.38M $ 10.38M Volume (24H) $ 69.86K$ 69.86K $ 69.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.57M$ 12.57M $ 12.57M Circulation Supply 825.48M 825.48M 825.48M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 82.54% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SuperRare is $ 10.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.86K. The circulating supply of RARE is 825.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.57M.