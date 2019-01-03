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The live BEAM price today is 0.007407 USD.BEAM market cap is 1,116,631.61892 USD. Track real-time BEAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BEAM price today is 0.007407 USD.BEAM market cap is 1,116,631.61892 USD. Track real-time BEAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BEAM Price(BEAM)

1 BEAM to USD Live Price:

$0.007407
$0.007407$0.007407
-0.51%1D
USD
BEAM (BEAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:35:41 (UTC+8)

BEAM Market Statistics

BEAM price today is $ 0.007407, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007407 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00729 - $ 0.008844 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.12M USD (rank #1491)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 4.47K
Circulating Supply150.75M BEAM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (57.36%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.95M USD
All-Time High$ 3.1829798403 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:35:41

BEAM Price Today

The live BEAM (BEAM) price today is $ 0.007407, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007407 per BEAM.

BEAM currently ranks #1491 by market capitalization at $ 1.12M, with a circulating supply of 150.75M BEAM. During the last 24 hours, BEAM traded between $ 0.00729 (low) and $ 0.008844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.1829798403, while the all-time low was $ 0.01448325425822998.

In short-term performance, BEAM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +6.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.47K.

BEAM (BEAM) Market Information

No.1491

$ 1.12M
$ 1.12M$ 1.12M

$ 4.47K
$ 4.47K$ 4.47K

$ 1.95M
$ 1.95M$ 1.95M

150.75M
150.75M 150.75M

262,800,000
262,800,000 262,800,000

150,753,560
150,753,560 150,753,560

57.36%

2019-01-03 00:00:00

BEAM

The current Market Cap of BEAM is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.47K. The circulating supply of BEAM is 150.75M, with a total supply of 150753560. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.

BEAM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00729
$ 0.00729$ 0.00729
24H Low
$ 0.008844
$ 0.008844$ 0.008844
24H High

$ 0.00729
$ 0.00729$ 0.00729

$ 0.008844
$ 0.008844$ 0.008844

$ 3.1829798403
$ 3.1829798403$ 3.1829798403

$ 0.01448325425822998
$ 0.01448325425822998$ 0.01448325425822998

-0.52%

-0.51%

+6.83%

+6.83%

About BEAM

BEAM is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was launched in 2019. It operates on the Mimblewimble blockchain, which is designed to provide enhanced privacy and scalability compared to other blockchains. BEAM transactions are private by default, and the blockchain does not store addresses or other private information. Instead, it uses cryptographic proofs to validate transactions. BEAM also has a deflationary emission model, with a decreasing block reward over time. The cryptocurrency is typically used for private transactions, and its development team is also exploring additional use cases, such as confidential assets and opt-in auditability.

Trade BEAM (BEAM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BEAM spot and futures markets, compare BEAM trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BEAM/USDT
$0.007407
$0.007407$0.007407
-0.51%
564.85K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BEAM: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BEAM (BEAM)

Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.

Whitepaper

BEAM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BEAM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BEAM Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BEAM (BEAM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:35:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BEAM

BEAMUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BEAM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BEAM
BEAM
USD
USD

1 BEAM = 0.007407 USD