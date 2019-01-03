BEAM Price Today

The live BEAM (BEAM) price today is $ 0.007407, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007407 per BEAM.

BEAM currently ranks #1491 by market capitalization at $ 1.12M, with a circulating supply of 150.75M BEAM. During the last 24 hours, BEAM traded between $ 0.00729 (low) and $ 0.008844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.1829798403, while the all-time low was $ 0.01448325425822998.

In short-term performance, BEAM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +6.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.47K.

BEAM (BEAM) Market Information

Rank No.1491 Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) $ 4.47K$ 4.47K $ 4.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 150.75M 150.75M 150.75M Max Supply 262,800,000 262,800,000 262,800,000 Total Supply 150,753,560 150,753,560 150,753,560 Circulation Rate 57.36% Issue Date 2019-01-03 00:00:00 Public Blockchain BEAM

The current Market Cap of BEAM is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.47K. The circulating supply of BEAM is 150.75M, with a total supply of 150753560. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.