BEAM Price(BEAM)
BEAM price today is $ 0.007407, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours.
The live BEAM (BEAM) price today is $ 0.007407, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007407 per BEAM.
BEAM currently ranks #1491 by market capitalization at $ 1.12M, with a circulating supply of 150.75M BEAM. During the last 24 hours, BEAM traded between $ 0.00729 (low) and $ 0.008844 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.1829798403, while the all-time low was $ 0.01448325425822998.
In short-term performance, BEAM moved -0.52% in the last hour and +6.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.47K.
No.1491
57.36%
2019-01-03 00:00:00
BEAM
The current Market Cap of BEAM is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.47K. The circulating supply of BEAM is 150.75M, with a total supply of 150753560. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.
-0.52%
-0.51%
+6.83%
+6.83%
BEAM is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that was launched in 2019. It operates on the Mimblewimble blockchain, which is designed to provide enhanced privacy and scalability compared to other blockchains. BEAM transactions are private by default, and the blockchain does not store addresses or other private information. Instead, it uses cryptographic proofs to validate transactions. BEAM also has a deflationary emission model, with a decreasing block reward over time. The cryptocurrency is typically used for private transactions, and its development team is also exploring additional use cases, such as confidential assets and opt-in auditability.
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Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
For a more in-depth understanding of BEAM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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