What is Moonriver (MOVR)

Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moonriver What is Moonriver (MOVR)? Moonriver (MOVR) is an Ethereum-compatible blockchain environment built on the Kusama (KSM) network. It operates as a parachain on Kusama, providing a platform for developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) with minimal adjustments. Who created Moonriver? Moonriver was created by the Moonbeam Foundation, which also plans to launch Moonbeam (GLMR), a similar platform on the Polkadot network. What is the purpose of Moonriver? Moonriver serves as the "canary network" for Moonbeam on Polkadot, meaning it is a testbed where new code and features are deployed and tested under real economic conditions before being released on Moonbeam. What role does the MOVR token play in the Moonriver network? The MOVR token is crucial for the Moonriver network, being used to pay transaction fees, execute smart contracts, incentivize collators (nodes) for producing blocks, and facilitate on-chain governance. How does Moonriver differ from Moonbeam? While both Moonriver and Moonbeam are similar platforms, Moonriver is launched on the Kusama network and serves as a testing ground for Moonbeam, which is deployed on Polkadot. What is a parachain auction and how does it relate to Moonriver? A parachain auction is a process where projects like Moonriver compete for a slot on the Kusama network. Kusama holders can bond their KSM tokens to support projects, and the project with the most KSM support typically wins the auction and secures a parachain slot. How can the community participate in Moonriver’s parachain auction? Community members can participate by bonding their KSM tokens in support of Moonriver's bid during the parachain auction. If Moonriver wins, supporters will receive MOVR tokens as a reward. What services does Moonriver offer to developers? Moonriver offers several services, including Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) implementation for smart contract compatibility, a Web3-compatible API, bridges for cross-chain communication, and built-in integrations with assets like DOT and ERC-20 tokens. What is the estimated duration for a project to hold a parachain slot on Kusama? Projects can hold a parachain slot on Kusama for a period ranging from 6 to 48 weeks, after which they may need to participate in another auction to renew their slot.

