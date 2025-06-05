What is Coral Protocol (CORAL)

CORAL is the native token of Coral Protocol, the infrastructure layer for AI agent collaboration. Coral enables agents to communicate, coordinate, and transact across frameworks. CORAL powers agent-to-agent payments, session execution, and reputation scoring—fueling a decentralized ecosystem where intelligent agents work together autonomously.

Coral Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Coral Protocol Price Prediction

Coral Protocol Price History

How to buy Coral Protocol (CORAL)

CORAL to Local Currencies

Coral Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coral Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coral Protocol What is the price of Coral Protocol (CORAL) today? The live price of Coral Protocol (CORAL) is 0.001521 USD . What is the market cap of Coral Protocol (CORAL)? The current market cap of Coral Protocol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CORAL by its real-time market price of 0.001521 USD . What is the circulating supply of Coral Protocol (CORAL)? The current circulating supply of Coral Protocol (CORAL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Coral Protocol (CORAL)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Coral Protocol (CORAL) is 0.003575 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Coral Protocol (CORAL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Coral Protocol (CORAL) is $ 855.78 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

