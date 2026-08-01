Convex Finance Price(CVX)
Convex Finance price today is $ 2.059, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours.
The live Convex Finance (CVX) price today is $ 2.059, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVX to USD conversion rate is $ 2.059 per CVX.
Convex Finance currently ranks #157 by market capitalization at $ 202.03M, with a circulating supply of 98.12M CVX. During the last 24 hours, CVX traded between $ 2.051 (low) and $ 2.263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.68817812800717, while the all-time low was $ 0.7401543600879215.
In short-term performance, CVX moved +0.09% in the last hour and +34.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.10K.
No.157
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Convex Finance is $ 202.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.10K. The circulating supply of CVX is 98.12M, with a total supply of 99973690.31021002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.85M.
+0.09%
-1.43%
+34.92%
+34.92%
Convex Finance (CVX) is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to optimize interactions with the Curve Finance protocol. It aims to simplify staking and yield farming for Curve DAO Token (CRV) holders, offering an alternative to directly engaging with the Curve platform. CVX holders can vote on governance proposals and earn rewards in the form of CVX tokens. The platform employs a unique tokenomics model where users receive Convex tokens (CVX) and Curve tokens (CRV) as rewards for staking their liquidity provider tokens. This dual reward system has positioned Convex Finance as a significant player in the DeFi ecosystem, particularly for users seeking to maximize their yield farming returns.
Explore live CVX spot and futures markets, compare Convex Finance trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Convex Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Convex allows Curve.fi liquidity providers to earn trading fees and claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. Liquidity providers can receive boosted CRV and liquidity mining rewards with minimal effort.
For a more in-depth understanding of Convex Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CVX with leverage. Explore CVXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.