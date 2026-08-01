Convex Finance Price Today

The live Convex Finance (CVX) price today is $ 2.059, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVX to USD conversion rate is $ 2.059 per CVX.

Convex Finance currently ranks #157 by market capitalization at $ 202.03M, with a circulating supply of 98.12M CVX. During the last 24 hours, CVX traded between $ 2.051 (low) and $ 2.263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.68817812800717, while the all-time low was $ 0.7401543600879215.

In short-term performance, CVX moved +0.09% in the last hour and +34.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.10K.

Convex Finance (CVX) Market Information

Rank No.157 Market Cap $ 202.03M$ 202.03M $ 202.03M Volume (24H) $ 107.10K$ 107.10K $ 107.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.85M$ 205.85M $ 205.85M Circulation Supply 98.12M 98.12M 98.12M Total Supply 99,973,690.31021002 99,973,690.31021002 99,973,690.31021002 Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Convex Finance is $ 202.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.10K. The circulating supply of CVX is 98.12M, with a total supply of 99973690.31021002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.85M.