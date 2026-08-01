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The live Convex Finance price today is 2.059 USD.CVX market cap is 202,029,731.16834403404 USD. Track real-time CVX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Convex Finance price today is 2.059 USD.CVX market cap is 202,029,731.16834403404 USD. Track real-time CVX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Convex Finance Logo

Convex Finance Price(CVX)

1 CVX to USD Live Price:

$2.058
$2.058$2.058
-1.43%1D
USD
Convex Finance (CVX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:32:36 (UTC+8)

Convex Finance Market Statistics

Convex Finance price today is $ 2.059, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.059 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2.051 - $ 2.263 USD
Market Capitalization$ 202.03M USD (rank #157)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 107.10K
Circulating Supply98.12M CVX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 205.85M USD
All-Time High$ 62.68817812800717 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:32:36

Convex Finance Price Today

The live Convex Finance (CVX) price today is $ 2.059, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current CVX to USD conversion rate is $ 2.059 per CVX.

Convex Finance currently ranks #157 by market capitalization at $ 202.03M, with a circulating supply of 98.12M CVX. During the last 24 hours, CVX traded between $ 2.051 (low) and $ 2.263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.68817812800717, while the all-time low was $ 0.7401543600879215.

In short-term performance, CVX moved +0.09% in the last hour and +34.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.10K.

Convex Finance (CVX) Market Information

No.157

$ 202.03M
$ 202.03M$ 202.03M

$ 107.10K
$ 107.10K$ 107.10K

$ 205.85M
$ 205.85M$ 205.85M

98.12M
98.12M 98.12M

99,973,690.31021002
99,973,690.31021002 99,973,690.31021002

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Convex Finance is $ 202.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.10K. The circulating supply of CVX is 98.12M, with a total supply of 99973690.31021002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.85M.

Convex Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.051
$ 2.051$ 2.051
24H Low
$ 2.263
$ 2.263$ 2.263
24H High

$ 2.051
$ 2.051$ 2.051

$ 2.263
$ 2.263$ 2.263

$ 62.68817812800717
$ 62.68817812800717$ 62.68817812800717

$ 0.7401543600879215
$ 0.7401543600879215$ 0.7401543600879215

+0.09%

-1.43%

+34.92%

+34.92%

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance (CVX) is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to optimize interactions with the Curve Finance protocol. It aims to simplify staking and yield farming for Curve DAO Token (CRV) holders, offering an alternative to directly engaging with the Curve platform. CVX holders can vote on governance proposals and earn rewards in the form of CVX tokens. The platform employs a unique tokenomics model where users receive Convex tokens (CVX) and Curve tokens (CRV) as rewards for staking their liquidity provider tokens. This dual reward system has positioned Convex Finance as a significant player in the DeFi ecosystem, particularly for users seeking to maximize their yield farming returns.

Trade Convex Finance (CVX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CVX spot and futures markets, compare Convex Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CVX/USDT
$2.059
$2.059$2.059
-1.34%
49.55K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Convex Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Convex Finance (CVX)

Convex allows Curve.fi liquidity providers to earn trading fees and claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. Liquidity providers can receive boosted CRV and liquidity mining rewards with minimal effort.

Convex Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Convex Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Convex Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Convex Finance (CVX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:32:36 (UTC+8)

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CVX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CVX
CVX
USD
USD

1 CVX = 2.059 USD