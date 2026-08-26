Decentralized USD Price Today

The live Decentralized USD (USDD) price today is $ 0.9994, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9994 per USDD.

Decentralized USD currently ranks #49 by market capitalization at $ 1.36B, with a circulating supply of 1.36B USDD. During the last 24 hours, USDD traded between $ 0.9985 (low) and $ 1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.033364257647165, while the all-time low was $ 0.9254333369528154.

In short-term performance, USDD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.24K.

Decentralized USD (USDD) Market Information

Rank No.49 Market Cap $ 1.36B$ 1.36B $ 1.36B Volume (24H) $ 18.24K$ 18.24K $ 18.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.36B$ 1.36B $ 1.36B Circulation Supply 1.36B 1.36B 1.36B Total Supply 1,362,196,785 1,362,196,785 1,362,196,785 Market Share 0.06% Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of Decentralized USD is $ 1.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.24K. The circulating supply of USDD is 1.36B, with a total supply of 1362196785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36B.