Decentralized USD Price(USDD)
Decentralized USD price today is $ 0.9994, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.
The live Decentralized USD (USDD) price today is $ 0.9994, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9994 per USDD.
Decentralized USD currently ranks #49 by market capitalization at $ 1.36B, with a circulating supply of 1.36B USDD. During the last 24 hours, USDD traded between $ 0.9985 (low) and $ 1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.033364257647165, while the all-time low was $ 0.9254333369528154.
In short-term performance, USDD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.24K.
No.49
0.06%
TRX
The current Market Cap of Decentralized USD is $ 1.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.24K. The circulating supply of USDD is 1.36B, with a total supply of 1362196785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36B.
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USDD is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It is designed to offer price stability and is backed by a reserve of assets, typically a currency or commodity, in this case, the US dollar. The primary purpose of USDD is to provide liquidity and stability in the volatile crypto market, acting as a safe haven for investors during periods of extreme volatility. It also enables seamless transactions between different cryptocurrencies. USDD operates on a blockchain platform, leveraging the security and transparency of this technology. Its issuance and supply are governed by the demand from users and the reserve of US dollars held by the issuer.
Explore live USDD spot and futures markets, compare Decentralized USD trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Decentralized USD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.
For a more in-depth understanding of Decentralized USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on USDD with leverage. Explore USDDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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