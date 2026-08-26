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The live Decentralized USD price today is 0.9994 USD.USDD market cap is 1,361,379,466.929 USD. Track real-time USDD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Decentralized USD price today is 0.9994 USD.USDD market cap is 1,361,379,466.929 USD. Track real-time USDD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Decentralized USD Logo

Decentralized USD Price(USDD)

1 USDD to USD Live Price:

$0.9994
$0.9994$0.9994
-0.01%1D
USD
Decentralized USD (USDD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:51:03 (UTC+8)

Decentralized USD Market Statistics

Decentralized USD price today is $ 0.9994, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.9994 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.9985 - $ 1 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.36B USD (rank #49)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 18.24K
Circulating Supply1.36B USDD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.36B USD
All-Time High$ 1.033364257647165 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:51:03

Decentralized USD Price Today

The live Decentralized USD (USDD) price today is $ 0.9994, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9994 per USDD.

Decentralized USD currently ranks #49 by market capitalization at $ 1.36B, with a circulating supply of 1.36B USDD. During the last 24 hours, USDD traded between $ 0.9985 (low) and $ 1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.033364257647165, while the all-time low was $ 0.9254333369528154.

In short-term performance, USDD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.24K.

Decentralized USD (USDD) Market Information

No.49

$ 1.36B
$ 1.36B$ 1.36B

$ 18.24K
$ 18.24K$ 18.24K

$ 1.36B
$ 1.36B$ 1.36B

1.36B
1.36B 1.36B

1,362,196,785
1,362,196,785 1,362,196,785

0.06%

TRX

The current Market Cap of Decentralized USD is $ 1.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.24K. The circulating supply of USDD is 1.36B, with a total supply of 1362196785. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36B.

Decentralized USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9985
$ 0.9985$ 0.9985
24H Low
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
24H High

$ 0.9985
$ 0.9985$ 0.9985

$ 1
$ 1$ 1

$ 1.033364257647165
$ 1.033364257647165$ 1.033364257647165

$ 0.9254333369528154
$ 0.9254333369528154$ 0.9254333369528154

0.00%

-0.01%

+0.08%

+0.08%

About Decentralized USD

USDD is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar. It is designed to offer price stability and is backed by a reserve of assets, typically a currency or commodity, in this case, the US dollar. The primary purpose of USDD is to provide liquidity and stability in the volatile crypto market, acting as a safe haven for investors during periods of extreme volatility. It also enables seamless transactions between different cryptocurrencies. USDD operates on a blockchain platform, leveraging the security and transparency of this technology. Its issuance and supply are governed by the demand from users and the reserve of US dollars held by the issuer.

Trade Decentralized USD (USDD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live USDD spot and futures markets, compare Decentralized USD trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USDD/USDT
$0.9994
$0.9994$0.9994
-0.01%
18.24K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Decentralized USD: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Decentralized USD (USDD)

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

Whitepaper

Decentralized USD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decentralized USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Decentralized USD Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Decentralized USD (USDD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:51:03 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Decentralized USD

USDDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on USDD with leverage. Explore USDDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

USDD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USDD
USDD
USD
USD

1 USDD = 0.9994 USD