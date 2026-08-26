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The live XEFFY price today is 0.0052303 USD.XEF market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XEFFY price today is 0.0052303 USD.XEF market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About XEF

XEF Price Info

What is XEF

XEF Whitepaper

XEF Official Website

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XEF Price Forecast

XEF History

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XEFFY Logo

XEFFY Price(XEF)

1 XEF to USD Live Price:

$0.0052286
$0.0052286$0.0052286
-0.02%1D
USD
XEFFY (XEF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:17:58 (UTC+8)

XEFFY Market Statistics

XEFFY price today is $ 0.0052303, down 0.02% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0052303 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0052152 - $ 0.0052759 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 171.83K
Circulating Supply-- XEF of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 31.38M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:17:58

XEFFY Price Today

The live XEFFY (XEF) price today is $ 0.0052303, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0052303 per XEF.

XEFFY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XEF. During the last 24 hours, XEF traded between $ 0.0052152 (low) and $ 0.0052759 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XEF moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.83K.

XEFFY (XEF) Market Information

--
----

$ 171.83K
$ 171.83K$ 171.83K

$ 31.38M
$ 31.38M$ 31.38M

--
----

6,000,000,000
6,000,000,000 6,000,000,000

XPHERE

The current Market Cap of XEFFY is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.83K. The circulating supply of XEF is --, with a total supply of 6000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.38M.

XEFFY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0052152
$ 0.0052152$ 0.0052152
24H Low
$ 0.0052759
$ 0.0052759$ 0.0052759
24H High

$ 0.0052152
$ 0.0052152$ 0.0052152

$ 0.0052759
$ 0.0052759$ 0.0052759

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-0.02%

-10.12%

-10.12%

Trade XEFFY (XEF) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XEF spot and futures markets, compare XEFFY trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XEF/USDT
$0.0052308
$0.0052308$0.0052308
+0.01%
32.85M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XEFFY: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XEFFY (XEF)

XEFFY is a Web3 financial portal connecting RWA, Vault strategies, Stablecoin utility, and Payment infrastructure. The first product, XAX Vault, provides a stablecoin-based vault strategy experience and is designed to expand into RWA, Stablecoin, and Payment use cases.

XEFFY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XEFFY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XEFFY Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XEFFY (XEF)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:17:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about XEFFY

XEFUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XEF with leverage. Explore XEFUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XEF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XEF
XEF
USD
USD

1 XEF = 0.0052303 USD