XEFFY Price Today

The live XEFFY (XEF) price today is $ 0.0052303, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0052303 per XEF.

XEFFY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XEF. During the last 24 hours, XEF traded between $ 0.0052152 (low) and $ 0.0052759 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XEF moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 171.83K.

XEFFY (XEF) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 171.83K$ 171.83K $ 171.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.38M$ 31.38M $ 31.38M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 6,000,000,000 6,000,000,000 6,000,000,000 Public Blockchain XPHERE

The current Market Cap of XEFFY is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 171.83K. The circulating supply of XEF is --, with a total supply of 6000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.38M.