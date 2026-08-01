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The live ARCS price today is 0.00787 USD.ARCS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ARCS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ARCS price today is 0.00787 USD.ARCS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ARCS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ARCS

ARCS Price Info

What is ARCS

ARCS Whitepaper

ARCS Official Website

ARCS Tokenomics

ARCS Price Forecast

ARCS History

ARCS Buying Guide

ARCS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARCS Spot

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ARCS Price(ARCS)

1 ARCS to USD Live Price:

$0.00787
$0.00787$0.00787
+0.12%1D
USD
ARCS (ARCS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:10:06 (UTC+8)

ARCS Market Statistics

ARCS price today is $ 0.00787, up 0.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00787 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00785 - $ 0.00792 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3857)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 33.15K
Circulating Supply0.00 ARCS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 39.35M USD
All-Time High$ 2.98607749 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:10:06

ARCS Price Today

The live ARCS (ARCS) price today is $ 0.00787, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARCS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00787 per ARCS.

ARCS currently ranks #3857 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ARCS. During the last 24 hours, ARCS traded between $ 0.00785 (low) and $ 0.00792 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.98607749, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003884445279644.

In short-term performance, ARCS moved +0.12% in the last hour and -13.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.15K.

ARCS (ARCS) Market Information

No.3857

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 33.15K
$ 33.15K$ 33.15K

$ 39.35M
$ 39.35M$ 39.35M

0.00
0.00 0.00

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ARCS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.15K. The circulating supply of ARCS is 0.00, with a total supply of 5000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.35M.

ARCS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00785
$ 0.00785$ 0.00785
24H Low
$ 0.00792
$ 0.00792$ 0.00792
24H High

$ 0.00785
$ 0.00785$ 0.00785

$ 0.00792
$ 0.00792$ 0.00792

$ 2.98607749
$ 2.98607749$ 2.98607749

$ 0.00003884445279644
$ 0.00003884445279644$ 0.00003884445279644

+0.12%

+0.12%

-13.90%

-13.90%

Trade ARCS (ARCS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARCS spot and futures markets, compare ARCS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARCS/USDT
$0.00786
$0.00786$0.00786
0.00%
4.23M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ARCS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ARCS (ARCS)

ARCS (ARX) is a next-generation RWA (Real World Asset) token project born in Japan, connecting real-world value with the Web3 economy and expanding globally.

ARCS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARCS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ARCS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ARCS (ARCS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:10:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ARCS

ARCSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARCS with leverage. Explore ARCSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARCS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARCS
ARCS
USD
USD

1 ARCS = 0.00787 USD