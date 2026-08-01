Ultiland Price Today

The live Ultiland (ARTX) price today is $ 0.11108, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11108 per ARTX.

Ultiland currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARTX. During the last 24 hours, ARTX traded between $ 0.10359 (low) and $ 0.11149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARTX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +38.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.99K.

Ultiland (ARTX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 64.99K$ 64.99K $ 64.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.10M$ 31.10M $ 31.10M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 280,000,000 280,000,000 280,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Ultiland is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.99K. The circulating supply of ARTX is --, with a total supply of 280000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.10M.