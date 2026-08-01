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The live Ultiland price today is 0.11108 USD.ARTX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ARTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ultiland price today is 0.11108 USD.ARTX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ARTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ultiland Logo

Ultiland Price(ARTX)

1 ARTX to USD Live Price:

$0.11108
$0.11108$0.11108
-0.06%1D
USD
Ultiland (ARTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:12:51 (UTC+8)

Ultiland Market Statistics

Ultiland price today is $ 0.11108, down 0.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.11108 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.10359 - $ 0.11149 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.99K
Circulating Supply-- ARTX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 31.10M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:12:51

Ultiland Price Today

The live Ultiland (ARTX) price today is $ 0.11108, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11108 per ARTX.

Ultiland currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ARTX. During the last 24 hours, ARTX traded between $ 0.10359 (low) and $ 0.11149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ARTX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +38.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.99K.

Ultiland (ARTX) Market Information

--
----

$ 64.99K
$ 64.99K$ 64.99K

$ 31.10M
$ 31.10M$ 31.10M

--
----

280,000,000
280,000,000 280,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Ultiland is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.99K. The circulating supply of ARTX is --, with a total supply of 280000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.10M.

Ultiland Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.10359
$ 0.10359$ 0.10359
24H Low
$ 0.11149
$ 0.11149$ 0.11149
24H High

$ 0.10359
$ 0.10359$ 0.10359

$ 0.11149
$ 0.11149$ 0.11149

--
----

--
----

+0.01%

-0.06%

+38.15%

+38.15%

Trade Ultiland (ARTX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ARTX spot and futures markets, compare Ultiland trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARTX/USDT
$0.11138
$0.11138$0.11138
+0.19%
603.94K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Ultiland: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Ultiland (ARTX)

A Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform with Native Web3 + ART dual DNA, focused on the on-chain issuance, trading, and application of arts and culture IP assets.

Ultiland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ultiland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ultiland Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Ultiland (ARTX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:12:51 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Ultiland

ARTXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ARTX with leverage. Explore ARTXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ARTX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARTX
ARTX
USD
USD

1 ARTX = 0.11108 USD