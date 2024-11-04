What is Orderly Network (ORDER)

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

Orderly Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Orderly Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORDER? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Orderly Network price prediction page.

Orderly Network Price History

Tracing ORDER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORDER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Orderly Network price history page.

How to buy Orderly Network (ORDER)

Orderly Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orderly Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Orderly Network What is the Orderly Network (ORDER)? Orderly Network (ORDER) is an operational platform designed to support DeFi products by providing an order book-based trading and liquidity provision layer. It operates on the NEAR Protocol blockchain, enabling other decentralized applications (DApps) to run on top of its infrastructure. Who founded Orderly Network? Orderly Network was founded by Ran Yi and Terence Ng. Ran Yi's experience during the 2008 financial crisis and his disillusionment with traditional banking led him to cryptocurrency. Together with Terence Ng, a seasoned software developer, they created Orderly Network. What is the primary mission of Orderly Network? Orderly Network aims to provide a decentralized exchange (DEX) experience that offers transparency, security, and efficiency. The platform is designed to help new DEXs overcome issues like fragmented liquidity and support the broader DeFi industry. How does Orderly Network operate? Orderly Network uses an order book system to track and match trades. It provides liquidity reserves, transaction management services, and other tools that DApps can utilize. It doesn’t have its own front-end interface; instead, partner DApps provide the user interface, while Orderly Network handles the backend operations. What are the key features of Orderly Network? Key features include the Orderly Omnichain app chain, partnership with LayerZero for cross-chain communication, an Omnichain SDK for developers, integrated Celestia modular data availability, and a shared order book used by all DApps on the platform. What is the Orderly Network airdrop? The Orderly Network airdrop, starting on August 26, 2024, rewards community members with tokens. Eligible participants include those who backed the Orderly Merits Campaign, traded on Orderly Network, or posted on Galxe and Zealy. The airdrop will distribute 13% of the total token supply over a 60-day period. What is the Orderly Network road map for the future? Orderly Network plans to enhance its multichain compatibility, aiming to work with all EVM chains. Future developments include offering more advanced trading options like perpetual futures and leveraged trading, expanding beyond basic crypto buying and selling. What is the ORDER token, and what is its purpose? The ORDER token is used to expand and develop the Orderly Network. Holders can stake ORDER tokens to secure the network and participate in governance. Future plans include using ORDER as a payment method for third-party apps. How does Orderly Network support developers? Orderly Network provides an Omnichain SDK that includes coding libraries, tools to interact with Orderly contracts and API documentation. This makes it easier for developers to build on Orderly Network without starting from scratch. How is the ORDER token supply distributed? ORDER has a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, distributed as follows: 55% to the Orderly Network Community, 20% to the team and advisors, 15% to strategic investors, and 10% to the Orderly Foundation.

