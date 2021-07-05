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The live XEC price today is 0.000006869 USD.XEC market cap is 137,669,474.58345202 USD. Track real-time XEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XEC price today is 0.000006869 USD.XEC market cap is 137,669,474.58345202 USD. Track real-time XEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XEC Price Info

What is XEC

XEC Whitepaper

XEC Official Website

XEC Tokenomics

XEC Price Forecast

XEC History

XEC Buying Guide

XEC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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XEC Price(XEC)

1 XEC to USD Live Price:

$0.000006868
$0.000006868$0.000006868
-3.43%1D
USD
XEC (XEC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:17:38 (UTC+8)

XEC Market Statistics

XEC price today is $ 0.000006869, down 3.43% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000006869 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000006831 - $ 0.000007342 USD
Market Capitalization$ 137.67M USD (rank #173)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 90.12K
Circulating Supply20.04T XEC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.43%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 144.25M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00059259065982605 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:17:38

XEC Price Today

The live XEC (XEC) price today is $ 0.000006869, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000006869 per XEC.

XEC currently ranks #173 by market capitalization at $ 137.67M, with a circulating supply of 20.04T XEC. During the last 24 hours, XEC traded between $ 0.000006831 (low) and $ 0.000007342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00059259065982605, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000509515336345.

In short-term performance, XEC moved -1.14% in the last hour and +10.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.12K.

XEC (XEC) Market Information

No.173

$ 137.67M
$ 137.67M$ 137.67M

$ 90.12K
$ 90.12K$ 90.12K

$ 144.25M
$ 144.25M$ 144.25M

20.04T
20.04T 20.04T

21,000,000,000,000
21,000,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000

20,042,142,172,580
20,042,142,172,580 20,042,142,172,580

95.43%

0.01%

2021-07-05 00:00:00

BCHA

The current Market Cap of XEC is $ 137.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.12K. The circulating supply of XEC is 20.04T, with a total supply of 20042142172580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.25M.

XEC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000006831
$ 0.000006831$ 0.000006831
24H Low
$ 0.000007342
$ 0.000007342$ 0.000007342
24H High

$ 0.000006831
$ 0.000006831$ 0.000006831

$ 0.000007342
$ 0.000007342$ 0.000007342

$ 0.00059259065982605
$ 0.00059259065982605$ 0.00059259065982605

$ 0.00000509515336345
$ 0.00000509515336345$ 0.00000509515336345

-1.14%

-3.42%

+10.09%

+10.09%

About XEC

eCash (XEC) is a cryptocurrency that aims to become a medium of exchange for daily transactions. It is a direct descendant of Bitcoin Cash, but with a few modifications to make it more suitable for everyday use. One of its key features is the Avalanche consensus protocol, which allows for faster transaction confirmation times. eCash also has a unique supply model, with an initial supply of 21 trillion XEC and a predictable inflation rate of 8% per year. This model is designed to encourage spending and discourage hoarding, aligning with the project's goal of becoming a widely used currency. eCash is typically used for peer-to-peer transactions, online purchases, and microtransactions due to its low fees and fast transaction times.

Trade XEC (XEC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XEC spot and futures markets, compare XEC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XEC/USDT
$0.000006864
$0.000006864$0.000006864
-3.45%
12.60B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XEC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XEC (XEC)

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

XEC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XEC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XEC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XEC (XEC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:17:38 (UTC+8)

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XECUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XEC
XEC
USD
USD

1 XEC = 0.000006869 USD