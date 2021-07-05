XEC Price Today

The live XEC (XEC) price today is $ 0.000006869, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000006869 per XEC.

XEC currently ranks #173 by market capitalization at $ 137.67M, with a circulating supply of 20.04T XEC. During the last 24 hours, XEC traded between $ 0.000006831 (low) and $ 0.000007342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00059259065982605, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000509515336345.

In short-term performance, XEC moved -1.14% in the last hour and +10.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.12K.

XEC (XEC) Market Information

Rank No.173 Market Cap $ 137.67M$ 137.67M $ 137.67M Volume (24H) $ 90.12K$ 90.12K $ 90.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 144.25M$ 144.25M $ 144.25M Circulation Supply 20.04T 20.04T 20.04T Max Supply 21,000,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 20,042,142,172,580 20,042,142,172,580 20,042,142,172,580 Circulation Rate 95.43% Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2021-07-05 00:00:00 Public Blockchain BCHA

The current Market Cap of XEC is $ 137.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.12K. The circulating supply of XEC is 20.04T, with a total supply of 20042142172580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.25M.