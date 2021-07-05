XEC Price(XEC)
XEC price today is $ 0.000006869, down 3.43% in the last 24 hours.
The live XEC (XEC) price today is $ 0.000006869, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000006869 per XEC.
XEC currently ranks #173 by market capitalization at $ 137.67M, with a circulating supply of 20.04T XEC. During the last 24 hours, XEC traded between $ 0.000006831 (low) and $ 0.000007342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00059259065982605, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000509515336345.
In short-term performance, XEC moved -1.14% in the last hour and +10.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.12K.
No.173
95.43%
0.01%
2021-07-05 00:00:00
BCHA
The current Market Cap of XEC is $ 137.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.12K. The circulating supply of XEC is 20.04T, with a total supply of 20042142172580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 144.25M.
-1.14%
-3.42%
+10.09%
+10.09%
eCash (XEC) is a cryptocurrency that aims to become a medium of exchange for daily transactions. It is a direct descendant of Bitcoin Cash, but with a few modifications to make it more suitable for everyday use. One of its key features is the Avalanche consensus protocol, which allows for faster transaction confirmation times. eCash also has a unique supply model, with an initial supply of 21 trillion XEC and a predictable inflation rate of 8% per year. This model is designed to encourage spending and discourage hoarding, aligning with the project's goal of becoming a widely used currency. eCash is typically used for peer-to-peer transactions, online purchases, and microtransactions due to its low fees and fast transaction times.
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eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.
For a more in-depth understanding of XEC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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