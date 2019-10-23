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The live Kava Labs price today is 0.0454 USD.KAVA market cap is 49,161,254.5264 USD. Track real-time KAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kava Labs price today is 0.0454 USD.KAVA market cap is 49,161,254.5264 USD. Track real-time KAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kava Labs Price(KAVA)

1 KAVA to USD Live Price:

$0.04534
$0.04534$0.04534
-1.37%1D
USD
Kava Labs (KAVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:16:31 (UTC+8)

Kava Labs Market Statistics

Kava Labs price today is $ 0.0454, down 1.37% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0454 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04526 - $ 0.04682 USD
Market Capitalization$ 49.16M USD (rank #411)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.67K
Circulating Supply1.08B KAVA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 49.16M USD
All-Time High$ 9.19263002 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:16:31

Kava Labs Price Today

The live Kava Labs (KAVA) price today is $ 0.0454, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0454 per KAVA.

Kava Labs currently ranks #411 by market capitalization at $ 49.16M, with a circulating supply of 1.08B KAVA. During the last 24 hours, KAVA traded between $ 0.04526 (low) and $ 0.04682 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.19263002, while the all-time low was $ 0.02970831511659733.

In short-term performance, KAVA moved -0.68% in the last hour and +11.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.67K.

Kava Labs (KAVA) Market Information

No.411

$ 49.16M
$ 49.16M$ 49.16M

$ 58.67K
$ 58.67K$ 58.67K

$ 49.16M
$ 49.16M$ 49.16M

1.08B
1.08B 1.08B

--
----

1,082,847,016
1,082,847,016 1,082,847,016

0.01%

2019-10-23 00:00:00

$ 0.46
$ 0.46$ 0.46

KAVA

The current Market Cap of Kava Labs is $ 49.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.67K. The circulating supply of KAVA is 1.08B, with a total supply of 1082847016. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.16M.

Kava Labs Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04526
$ 0.04526$ 0.04526
24H Low
$ 0.04682
$ 0.04682$ 0.04682
24H High

$ 0.04526
$ 0.04526$ 0.04526

$ 0.04682
$ 0.04682$ 0.04682

$ 9.19263002
$ 9.19263002$ 9.19263002

$ 0.02970831511659733
$ 0.02970831511659733$ 0.02970831511659733

-0.68%

-1.37%

+11.32%

+11.32%

About Kava Labs

Kava (KAVA) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that provides stablecoins and decentralized lending against a variety of crypto assets. Built on the Cosmos network, it employs a dual token model, with KAVA as the native governance and staking token, and USDX as its stablecoin. The platform's primary function is to enable users to collateralize their crypto assets in exchange for its stablecoin, which can be used for various financial operations. Kava operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and its governance model allows KAVA holders to vote on key parameters of the platform, contributing to its decentralized nature. Its ecosystem is designed to support a wide range of DeFi applications and services, fostering interoperability and scalability in the crypto finance space.

Trade Kava Labs (KAVA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KAVA spot and futures markets, compare Kava Labs trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAVA/USDT
$0.04534
$0.04534$0.04534
-1.34%
1.28M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kava Labs: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kava Labs (KAVA)

Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform offering collateralized loans and stablecoins to users of major crypto assets, including BTC, XRP, BNB, ATOM, etc. Users can collateralize their crypto assets in exchange of USDX, Kava's stablecoin. KAVA is the governance and staking token responsible for securing the network and voting on key parameters.

Kava Labs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kava Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kava Labs Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kava Labs (KAVA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:16:31 (UTC+8)

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KAVAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAVA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAVA
KAVA
USD
USD

1 KAVA = 0.0454 USD