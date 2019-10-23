Kava Labs Price Today

The live Kava Labs (KAVA) price today is $ 0.0454, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0454 per KAVA.

Kava Labs currently ranks #411 by market capitalization at $ 49.16M, with a circulating supply of 1.08B KAVA. During the last 24 hours, KAVA traded between $ 0.04526 (low) and $ 0.04682 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.19263002, while the all-time low was $ 0.02970831511659733.

In short-term performance, KAVA moved -0.68% in the last hour and +11.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.67K.

Kava Labs (KAVA) Market Information

Rank No.411 Market Cap $ 49.16M$ 49.16M $ 49.16M Volume (24H) $ 58.67K$ 58.67K $ 58.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.16M$ 49.16M $ 49.16M Circulation Supply 1.08B 1.08B 1.08B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,082,847,016 1,082,847,016 1,082,847,016 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2019-10-23 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.46$ 0.46 $ 0.46 Public Blockchain KAVA

The current Market Cap of Kava Labs is $ 49.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.67K. The circulating supply of KAVA is 1.08B, with a total supply of 1082847016. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.16M.