CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is $ 162.48, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to USD conversion rate is $ 162.48 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8066 by market capitalization at $ 13.18M, with a circulating supply of 81.13K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between $ 162.31 (low) and $ 166.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 210.53539965828613635, while the all-time low was $ 119.42821901927407.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 789.07.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

Rank No.8066 Market Cap $ 13.18M$ 13.18M $ 13.18M Volume (24H) $ 789.07$ 789.07 $ 789.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.18M$ 13.18M $ 13.18M Circulation Supply 81.13K 81.13K 81.13K Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is $ 13.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.07. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 81.13K, with a total supply of 81133.83153118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.18M.