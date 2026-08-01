CMC 20 Index DTF Price(CMC20)
CMC 20 Index DTF price today is $ 162.48, down 0.50% in the last 24 hours.
The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is $ 162.48, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to USD conversion rate is $ 162.48 per CMC20.
CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8066 by market capitalization at $ 13.18M, with a circulating supply of 81.13K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between $ 162.31 (low) and $ 166.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 210.53539965828613635, while the all-time low was $ 119.42821901927407.
In short-term performance, CMC20 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 789.07.
No.8066
BSC
The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is $ 13.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.07. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 81.13K, with a total supply of 81133.83153118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.18M.
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The CoinMarketCap 20 Index DTF (CMC20) is a liquid index token powered by Reserve that tracks the CoinMarketCap 20 Index. The CMC20 Index is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the top 20 cryptocurrency projects by market capitalization, as ranked by CoinMarketCap. It excludes stablecoins (i.e. USDT), tokens that are pegged to other crypto assets (i.e. WBTC or stETH), and assets with limited investability (e.g. potential litigation risk, or limited circulating liquidity). The index represents the broader cryptocurrency market while providing insight into the performance of a diverse set of digital assets.
For a more in-depth understanding of CMC 20 Index DTF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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