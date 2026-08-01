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The live CMC 20 Index DTF price today is 162.48 USD.CMC20 market cap is 13,182,624.9471861264 USD. Track real-time CMC20 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CMC 20 Index DTF price today is 162.48 USD.CMC20 market cap is 13,182,624.9471861264 USD. Track real-time CMC20 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CMC 20 Index DTF Logo

CMC 20 Index DTF Price(CMC20)

1 CMC20 to USD Live Price:

$162.48
$162.48$162.48
-0.50%1D
USD
CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:14:27 (UTC+8)

CMC 20 Index DTF Market Statistics

CMC 20 Index DTF price today is $ 162.48, down 0.50% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 162.48 USD
24-Hour Range$ 162.31 - $ 166.46 USD
Market Capitalization$ 13.18M USD (rank #8066)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 789.07
Circulating Supply81.13K CMC20 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.18M USD
All-Time High$ 210.53539965828613635 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:14:27

CMC 20 Index DTF Price Today

The live CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) price today is $ 162.48, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current CMC20 to USD conversion rate is $ 162.48 per CMC20.

CMC 20 Index DTF currently ranks #8066 by market capitalization at $ 13.18M, with a circulating supply of 81.13K CMC20. During the last 24 hours, CMC20 traded between $ 162.31 (low) and $ 166.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 210.53539965828613635, while the all-time low was $ 119.42821901927407.

In short-term performance, CMC20 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 789.07.

CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) Market Information

No.8066

$ 13.18M
$ 13.18M$ 13.18M

$ 789.07
$ 789.07$ 789.07

$ 13.18M
$ 13.18M$ 13.18M

81.13K
81.13K 81.13K

--
----

81,133.83153118
81,133.83153118 81,133.83153118

BSC

The current Market Cap of CMC 20 Index DTF is $ 13.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.07. The circulating supply of CMC20 is 81.13K, with a total supply of 81133.83153118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.18M.

CMC 20 Index DTF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 162.31
$ 162.31$ 162.31
24H Low
$ 166.46
$ 166.46$ 166.46
24H High

$ 162.31
$ 162.31$ 162.31

$ 166.46
$ 166.46$ 166.46

$ 210.53539965828613635
$ 210.53539965828613635$ 210.53539965828613635

$ 119.42821901927407
$ 119.42821901927407$ 119.42821901927407

0.00%

-0.50%

+24.85%

+24.85%

Trade CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CMC20 spot and futures markets, compare CMC 20 Index DTF trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CMC20/USDT
$162.48
$162.48$162.48
-0.50%
4.80 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CMC 20 Index DTF: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)

The CoinMarketCap 20 Index DTF (CMC20) is a liquid index token powered by Reserve that tracks the CoinMarketCap 20 Index. The CMC20 Index is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the top 20 cryptocurrency projects by market capitalization, as ranked by CoinMarketCap. It excludes stablecoins (i.e. USDT), tokens that are pegged to other crypto assets (i.e. WBTC or stETH), and assets with limited investability (e.g. potential litigation risk, or limited circulating liquidity). The index represents the broader cryptocurrency market while providing insight into the performance of a diverse set of digital assets.

CMC 20 Index DTF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CMC 20 Index DTF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CMC 20 Index DTF Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CMC 20 Index DTF (CMC20)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:14:27 (UTC+8)

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CMC20USDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CMC20-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CMC20
CMC20
USD
USD

1 CMC20 = 162.47 USD