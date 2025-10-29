The live SP500 xStock price today is 688.04 USD. Track real-time SPYX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPYX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SP500 xStock price today is 688.04 USD. Track real-time SPYX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPYX price trend easily at MEXC now.

SP500 xStock Logo

SP500 xStock Price(SPYX)

1 SPYX to USD Live Price:

$688.04
$688.04$688.04
+0.23%1D
USD
SP500 xStock (SPYX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:27:29 (UTC+8)

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 679.85
$ 679.85$ 679.85
24H Low
$ 738.1
$ 738.1$ 738.1
24H High

$ 679.85
$ 679.85$ 679.85

$ 738.1
$ 738.1$ 738.1

$ 688.5953793959477
$ 688.5953793959477$ 688.5953793959477

$ 594.884270877716
$ 594.884270877716$ 594.884270877716

+0.20%

+0.23%

+4.04%

+4.04%

SP500 xStock (SPYX) real-time price is $ 688.04. Over the past 24 hours, SPYX traded between a low of $ 679.85 and a high of $ 738.1, showing active market volatility. SPYX's all-time high price is $ 688.5953793959477, while its all-time low price is $ 594.884270877716.

In terms of short-term performance, SPYX has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, +0.23% over 24 hours, and +4.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Market Information

No.1056

$ 13.18M
$ 13.18M$ 13.18M

$ 75.83K
$ 75.83K$ 75.83K

$ 13.18M
$ 13.18M$ 13.18M

19.15K
19.15K 19.15K

--
----

19,149.1512036
19,149.1512036 19,149.1512036

SOL

The current Market Cap of SP500 xStock is $ 13.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.83K. The circulating supply of SPYX is 19.15K, with a total supply of 19149.1512036. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.18M.

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of SP500 xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.5789+0.23%
30 Days$ +26.78+4.04%
60 Days$ +60.65+9.66%
90 Days$ +55.57+8.78%
SP500 xStock Price Change Today

Today, SPYX recorded a change of $ +1.5789 (+0.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SP500 xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +26.78 (+4.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SP500 xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SPYX saw a change of $ +60.65 (+9.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SP500 xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +55.57 (+8.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of SP500 xStock (SPYX)?

Check out the SP500 xStock Price History page now.

What is SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

SP500 xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SP500 xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SPYX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SP500 xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SP500 xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SP500 xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SP500 xStock (SPYX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SP500 xStock (SPYX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SP500 xStock.

Check the SP500 xStock price prediction now!

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SP500 xStock (SPYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPYX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SP500 xStock (SPYX)

Looking for how to buy SP500 xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SP500 xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SP500 xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SP500 xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official SP500 xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SP500 xStock

How much is SP500 xStock (SPYX) worth today?
The live SPYX price in USD is 688.04 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPYX to USD price?
The current price of SPYX to USD is $ 688.04. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SP500 xStock?
The market cap for SPYX is $ 13.18M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPYX?
The circulating supply of SPYX is 19.15K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPYX?
SPYX achieved an ATH price of 688.5953793959477 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPYX?
SPYX saw an ATL price of 594.884270877716 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPYX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPYX is $ 75.83K USD.
Will SPYX go higher this year?
SPYX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPYX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:27:29 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

