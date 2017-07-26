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The live Binance Coin price today is 699.67 USD.BNB market cap is 94,304,111,190.0891139934 USD. Track real-time BNB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Binance Coin price today is 699.67 USD.BNB market cap is 94,304,111,190.0891139934 USD. Track real-time BNB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Binance Coin Price(BNB)

1 BNB to USD Live Price:

$699.67
$699.67$699.67
-0.04%1D
USD
Binance Coin (BNB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:44:29 (UTC+8)

Binance Coin Market Statistics

Binance Coin price today is $ 699.67, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 699.67 USD
24-Hour Range$ 690.68 - $ 719.06 USD
Market Capitalization$ 94.30B USD (rank #4)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 25.10M
Circulating Supply134.78M BNB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 94.30B USD
All-Time High$ 1,370.546042415014 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:44:29

Binance Coin Price Today

The live Binance Coin (BNB) price today is $ 699.67, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BNB to USD conversion rate is $ 699.67 per BNB.

Binance Coin currently ranks #4 by market capitalization at $ 94.30B, with a circulating supply of 134.78M BNB. During the last 24 hours, BNB traded between $ 690.68 (low) and $ 719.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,370.546042415014, while the all-time low was $ 0.09610939770936966.

In short-term performance, BNB moved +0.06% in the last hour and +15.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.10M.

Binance Coin (BNB) Market Information

No.4

$ 94.30B
$ 94.30B$ 94.30B

$ 25.10M
$ 25.10M$ 25.10M

$ 94.30B
$ 94.30B$ 94.30B

134.78M
134.78M 134.78M

134,783,699.73000002
134,783,699.73000002 134,783,699.73000002

134,783,699.73000002
134,783,699.73000002 134,783,699.73000002

100.00%

3.70%

2017-07-26 00:00:00

$ 0.15
$ 0.15$ 0.15

BNB

The current Market Cap of Binance Coin is $ 94.30B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.10M. The circulating supply of BNB is 134.78M, with a total supply of 134783699.73000002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.30B.

Binance Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 690.68
$ 690.68$ 690.68
24H Low
$ 719.06
$ 719.06$ 719.06
24H High

$ 690.68
$ 690.68$ 690.68

$ 719.06
$ 719.06$ 719.06

$ 1,370.546042415014
$ 1,370.546042415014$ 1,370.546042415014

$ 0.09610939770936966
$ 0.09610939770936966$ 0.09610939770936966

+0.06%

-0.04%

+15.99%

+15.99%

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that was launched by the Binance exchange. Initially created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, BNB was migrated to Binance's proprietary blockchain, Binance Chain, in 2019, and is used as the native token of the Binance Chain. BNB serves multiple purposes within the Binance ecosystem, including paying for transaction fees on the Binance exchange, participating in token sales on the Binance launchpad, and more. BNB also has a deflationary supply model, with Binance committed to regularly burning a portion of the BNB supply, reducing the total supply over time.

Trade Binance Coin (BNB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BNB spot and futures markets, compare Binance Coin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BNB/USDT
$699.7
$699.7$699.7
-0.04%
35.60K (USDT)
BNB/USDC
$698.94
$698.94$698.94
-0.06%
62.46 (USDT)
BNB/USD1
$694.88
$694.88$694.88
0.00%
663.93 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Binance Coin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Binance Coin (BNB)

BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance ecosystem, launched in 2017. Initially created as a utility token for trading fee discounts, BNB has evolved into the backbone of the BNB Chain, powering transactions, governance, and a wide range of decentralized applications. In 2019, it transitioned from the Ethereum blockchain to its own network, marking a major step in Binance's expansion.


How Does Binance Coin Work?

BNB serves as the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem, enabling transactions on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), opBNB L2s, and BNB Greenfield. Users who pay fees with BNB often receive 10–25% discounts. The token also grants governance rights, allowing holders to influence network decisions. BNB employs an Auto-Burn mechanism to reduce its total supply to 100 million tokens, a deflationary process that is transparent and predictable.


BNB Coin Price Analysis

BNB is currently trading around $990–1,020, with a market cap of approximately $140 billion, ranking fifth among cryptocurrencies. In 2025, the token has gained 76% year-to-date, achieving multiple all-time highs, including $1,048.99 on September 20. With a circulating supply of 139 million tokens and consistent buying pressure, BNB has shown resilience against market volatility.


BNB Coin Price Prediction

Market analysts project BNB could reach $1,200–1,300 in favorable conditions by 2026, with longer-term estimates ranging between $2,400–2,500 by 2030. These forecasts are based on BNB Chain's adoption in DeFi and NFTs, along with Binance's continued market influence. However, crypto markets remain highly volatile and subject to regulatory changes, sentiment shifts, and technological developments.


BNB Crypto Investment Value

For investors, BNB combines utility and growth potential. It underpins the Binance ecosystem, from fee discounts to decentralized finance participation. Its deflationary supply model and ecosystem adoption provide a fundamental value case. However, regulatory uncertainty and volatility remain key risks. BNB is best considered as part of a diversified portfolio rather than a standalone investment.


Where to Buy BNB Coin (Binance Coin)

BNB is widely available across major exchanges, including MEXC. The platform offers 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, fast order execution, and deep liquidity across more than 3,000 cryptocurrencies. MEXC also emphasizes security through cold storage, a $100 million Guardian Fund, and an insurance fund worth $559 million.


Binance Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Binance Coin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Binance Coin (BNB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:44:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Binance Coin

BNBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BNB with leverage. Explore BNBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BNB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BNB
BNB
USD
USD

1 BNB = 699.67 USD