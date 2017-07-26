Binance Coin Price(BNB)
Binance Coin price today is $ 699.67, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live Binance Coin (BNB) price today is $ 699.67, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BNB to USD conversion rate is $ 699.67 per BNB.
Binance Coin currently ranks #4 by market capitalization at $ 94.30B, with a circulating supply of 134.78M BNB. During the last 24 hours, BNB traded between $ 690.68 (low) and $ 719.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,370.546042415014, while the all-time low was $ 0.09610939770936966.
In short-term performance, BNB moved +0.06% in the last hour and +15.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.10M.
No.4
100.00%
3.70%
2017-07-26 00:00:00
BNB
The current Market Cap of Binance Coin is $ 94.30B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.10M. The circulating supply of BNB is 134.78M, with a total supply of 134783699.73000002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.30B.
+0.06%
-0.04%
+15.99%
+15.99%
Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that was launched by the Binance exchange. Initially created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, BNB was migrated to Binance's proprietary blockchain, Binance Chain, in 2019, and is used as the native token of the Binance Chain. BNB serves multiple purposes within the Binance ecosystem, including paying for transaction fees on the Binance exchange, participating in token sales on the Binance launchpad, and more. BNB also has a deflationary supply model, with Binance committed to regularly burning a portion of the BNB supply, reducing the total supply over time.
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BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance ecosystem, launched in 2017. Initially created as a utility token for trading fee discounts, BNB has evolved into the backbone of the BNB Chain, powering transactions, governance, and a wide range of decentralized applications. In 2019, it transitioned from the Ethereum blockchain to its own network, marking a major step in Binance's expansion.
BNB serves as the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem, enabling transactions on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), opBNB L2s, and BNB Greenfield. Users who pay fees with BNB often receive 10–25% discounts. The token also grants governance rights, allowing holders to influence network decisions. BNB employs an Auto-Burn mechanism to reduce its total supply to 100 million tokens, a deflationary process that is transparent and predictable.
BNB is currently trading around $990–1,020, with a market cap of approximately $140 billion, ranking fifth among cryptocurrencies. In 2025, the token has gained 76% year-to-date, achieving multiple all-time highs, including $1,048.99 on September 20. With a circulating supply of 139 million tokens and consistent buying pressure, BNB has shown resilience against market volatility.
Market analysts project BNB could reach $1,200–1,300 in favorable conditions by 2026, with longer-term estimates ranging between $2,400–2,500 by 2030. These forecasts are based on BNB Chain's adoption in DeFi and NFTs, along with Binance's continued market influence. However, crypto markets remain highly volatile and subject to regulatory changes, sentiment shifts, and technological developments.
For investors, BNB combines utility and growth potential. It underpins the Binance ecosystem, from fee discounts to decentralized finance participation. Its deflationary supply model and ecosystem adoption provide a fundamental value case. However, regulatory uncertainty and volatility remain key risks. BNB is best considered as part of a diversified portfolio rather than a standalone investment.
BNB is widely available across major exchanges, including MEXC. The platform offers 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees for spot trading, fast order execution, and deep liquidity across more than 3,000 cryptocurrencies. MEXC also emphasizes security through cold storage, a $100 million Guardian Fund, and an insurance fund worth $559 million.
For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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