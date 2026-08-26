RICE AI Price Today

The live RICE AI (RICE) price today is $ 0.005846, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current RICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005846 per RICE.

RICE AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RICE. During the last 24 hours, RICE traded between $ 0.00527 (low) and $ 0.00629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RICE moved +0.60% in the last hour and -27.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.93K.

RICE AI (RICE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 70.93K$ 70.93K $ 70.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.85M$ 5.85M $ 5.85M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of RICE AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.93K. The circulating supply of RICE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.85M.