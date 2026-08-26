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The live RICE AI price today is 0.005846 USD.RICE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RICE AI price today is 0.005846 USD.RICE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time RICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RICE Price Info

What is RICE

RICE Whitepaper

RICE Official Website

RICE Tokenomics

RICE Price Forecast

RICE History

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RICE AI Logo

RICE AI Price(RICE)

1 RICE to USD Live Price:

$0.005844
$0.005844$0.005844
-2.81%1D
USD
RICE AI (RICE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:23:26 (UTC+8)

RICE AI Market Statistics

RICE AI price today is $ 0.005846, down 2.81% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005846 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00527 - $ 0.00629 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 70.93K
Circulating Supply-- RICE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.85M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:23:26

RICE AI Price Today

The live RICE AI (RICE) price today is $ 0.005846, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current RICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005846 per RICE.

RICE AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- RICE. During the last 24 hours, RICE traded between $ 0.00527 (low) and $ 0.00629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RICE moved +0.60% in the last hour and -27.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.93K.

RICE AI (RICE) Market Information

--
----

$ 70.93K
$ 70.93K$ 70.93K

$ 5.85M
$ 5.85M$ 5.85M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of RICE AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.93K. The circulating supply of RICE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.85M.

RICE AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00527
$ 0.00527$ 0.00527
24H Low
$ 0.00629
$ 0.00629$ 0.00629
24H High

$ 0.00527
$ 0.00527$ 0.00527

$ 0.00629
$ 0.00629$ 0.00629

--
----

--
----

+0.60%

-2.81%

-27.66%

-27.66%

About RICE AI

RICE (Rice Farm) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Its primary purpose is to provide a platform for yield farming, a process that allows cryptocurrency holders to earn rewards for staking or lending their assets. RICE operates through an automated market maker (AMM) model, which enables liquidity provision and price discovery for a wide range of tokens. The platform's native token, RICE, is used for governance and incentivizing user participation in the ecosystem. The supply of RICE tokens is determined by a deflationary model, with a portion of each transaction fee used for token burns to reduce the overall supply over time.

Trade RICE AI (RICE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RICE spot and futures markets, compare RICE AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RICE/USDT
$0.005847
$0.005847$0.005847
-2.90%
12.36M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RICE AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RICE AI (RICE)

RICE AI is a platform for crowdsourced robotics data collection. It enables teleoperators to remotely control robots and gather data from robot vision, joint movements, and force measurements. Teleoperators can use webcams with skeleton detection, joysticks, VR controllers, or teleoperation rigs, earning token rewards based on the device's dexterity.

RICE AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RICE AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RICE AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RICE AI (RICE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:23:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RICE AI

RICEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RICE with leverage. Explore RICEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RICE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RICE
RICE
USD
USD

1 RICE = 0.005846 USD