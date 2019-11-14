Nervos Network Price Today

The live Nervos Network (CKB) price today is $ 0.0009804, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009804 per CKB.

Nervos Network currently ranks #368 by market capitalization at $ 47.99M, with a circulating supply of 48.95B CKB. During the last 24 hours, CKB traded between $ 0.0009684 (low) and $ 0.0010127 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04412336, while the all-time low was $ 0.00098670591464891.

In short-term performance, CKB moved +0.16% in the last hour and +21.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.89K.

Nervos Network (CKB) Market Information

Rank No.368 Market Cap $ 47.99M$ 47.99M $ 47.99M Volume (24H) $ 61.89K$ 61.89K $ 61.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.79M$ 48.79M $ 48.79M Circulation Supply 48.95B 48.95B 48.95B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 49,768,776,417.92965917 49,768,776,417.92965917 49,768,776,417.92965917 Issue Date 2019-11-14 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.01$ 0.01 $ 0.01 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Nervos Network is $ 47.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.89K. The circulating supply of CKB is 48.95B, with a total supply of 49768776417.92965917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.79M.