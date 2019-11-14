Nervos Network Price(CKB)
Nervos Network price today is $ 0.0009804, down 1.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live Nervos Network (CKB) price today is $ 0.0009804, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009804 per CKB.
Nervos Network currently ranks #368 by market capitalization at $ 47.99M, with a circulating supply of 48.95B CKB. During the last 24 hours, CKB traded between $ 0.0009684 (low) and $ 0.0010127 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04412336, while the all-time low was $ 0.00098670591464891.
In short-term performance, CKB moved +0.16% in the last hour and +21.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.89K.
No.368
2019-11-14 00:00:00
NONE
The current Market Cap of Nervos Network is $ 47.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.89K. The circulating supply of CKB is 48.95B, with a total supply of 49768776417.92965917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.79M.
+0.16%
-1.30%
+21.08%
+21.08%
Nervos Network (CKB) is a public blockchain platform and collection of protocols with the aim of solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The platform's native token, CKB, serves as both the store of value and a utility token within the Nervos ecosystem. Nervos uses a unique "cell model" for its smart contract programming and a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin. The platform is designed to evolve with advancements in technology to ensure long-term sustainability and relevance. Typical uses of Nervos include decentralized applications (dApps) development, multi-asset storage, and identity verification services.
Explore live CKB spot and futures markets, compare Nervos Network trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nervos Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nervos Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CKB with leverage. Explore CKBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.