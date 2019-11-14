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The live Nervos Network price today is 0.0009804 USD.CKB market cap is 47,994,555.951096523156488 USD. Track real-time CKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nervos Network price today is 0.0009804 USD.CKB market cap is 47,994,555.951096523156488 USD. Track real-time CKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Nervos Network Logo

Nervos Network Price(CKB)

1 CKB to USD Live Price:

$0.0009804
$0.0009804$0.0009804
-1.30%1D
USD
Nervos Network (CKB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:11:00 (UTC+8)

Nervos Network Market Statistics

Nervos Network price today is $ 0.0009804, down 1.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0009804 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0009684 - $ 0.0010127 USD
Market Capitalization$ 47.99M USD (rank #368)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.89K
Circulating Supply48.95B CKB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 48.79M USD
All-Time High$ 0.04412336 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:11:00

Nervos Network Price Today

The live Nervos Network (CKB) price today is $ 0.0009804, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current CKB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0009804 per CKB.

Nervos Network currently ranks #368 by market capitalization at $ 47.99M, with a circulating supply of 48.95B CKB. During the last 24 hours, CKB traded between $ 0.0009684 (low) and $ 0.0010127 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04412336, while the all-time low was $ 0.00098670591464891.

In short-term performance, CKB moved +0.16% in the last hour and +21.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.89K.

Nervos Network (CKB) Market Information

No.368

$ 47.99M
$ 47.99M$ 47.99M

$ 61.89K
$ 61.89K$ 61.89K

$ 48.79M
$ 48.79M$ 48.79M

48.95B
48.95B 48.95B

--
----

49,768,776,417.92965917
49,768,776,417.92965917 49,768,776,417.92965917

2019-11-14 00:00:00

$ 0.01
$ 0.01$ 0.01

NONE

The current Market Cap of Nervos Network is $ 47.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.89K. The circulating supply of CKB is 48.95B, with a total supply of 49768776417.92965917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.79M.

Nervos Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0009684
$ 0.0009684$ 0.0009684
24H Low
$ 0.0010127
$ 0.0010127$ 0.0010127
24H High

$ 0.0009684
$ 0.0009684$ 0.0009684

$ 0.0010127
$ 0.0010127$ 0.0010127

$ 0.04412336
$ 0.04412336$ 0.04412336

$ 0.00098670591464891
$ 0.00098670591464891$ 0.00098670591464891

+0.16%

-1.30%

+21.08%

+21.08%

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a public blockchain platform and collection of protocols with the aim of solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The platform's native token, CKB, serves as both the store of value and a utility token within the Nervos ecosystem. Nervos uses a unique "cell model" for its smart contract programming and a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, similar to Bitcoin. The platform is designed to evolve with advancements in technology to ensure long-term sustainability and relevance. Typical uses of Nervos include decentralized applications (dApps) development, multi-asset storage, and identity verification services.

Trade Nervos Network (CKB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CKB spot and futures markets, compare Nervos Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CKB/USDT
$0.0009803
$0.0009803$0.0009803
-1.17%
62.66M (USDT)
CKB/USDC
$0.0009803
$0.0009803$0.0009803
-1.21%
53.15M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nervos Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nervos Network (CKB)

The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.

Nervos Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nervos Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nervos Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nervos Network (CKB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:11:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nervos Network

CKBUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CKB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CKB
CKB
USD
USD

1 CKB = 0.0009804 USD