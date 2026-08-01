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The live Aztec price today is 0.01451 USD.AZTEC market cap is 41,782,990.196 USD. Track real-time AZTEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Aztec price today is 0.01451 USD.AZTEC market cap is 41,782,990.196 USD. Track real-time AZTEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AZTEC Price Info

What is AZTEC

AZTEC Whitepaper

AZTEC Official Website

AZTEC Tokenomics

AZTEC Price Forecast

AZTEC History

AZTEC Buying Guide

AZTEC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AZTEC Spot

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Aztec Price(AZTEC)

1 AZTEC to USD Live Price:

$0.01449
$0.01449$0.01449
-1.09%1D
USD
Aztec (AZTEC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:26:57 (UTC+8)

Aztec Market Statistics

Aztec price today is $ 0.01451, down 1.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01451 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0144 - $ 0.01507 USD
Market Capitalization$ 41.78M USD (rank #405)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.65K
Circulating Supply2.88B AZTEC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (27.82%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 150.18M USD
All-Time High$ 0.039397360041859 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:26:57

Aztec Price Today

The live Aztec (AZTEC) price today is $ 0.01451, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZTEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01451 per AZTEC.

Aztec currently ranks #405 by market capitalization at $ 41.78M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B AZTEC. During the last 24 hours, AZTEC traded between $ 0.0144 (low) and $ 0.01507 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.039397360041859, while the all-time low was $ 0.01417360675699033.

In short-term performance, AZTEC moved -0.42% in the last hour and +20.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.65K.

Aztec (AZTEC) Market Information

No.405

$ 41.78M
$ 41.78M$ 41.78M

$ 69.65K
$ 69.65K$ 69.65K

$ 150.18M
$ 150.18M$ 150.18M

2.88B
2.88B 2.88B

10,350,000,000
10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000

10,350,000,000
10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000

27.82%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Aztec is $ 41.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.65K. The circulating supply of AZTEC is 2.88B, with a total supply of 10350000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.18M.

Aztec Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0144
$ 0.0144$ 0.0144
24H Low
$ 0.01507
$ 0.01507$ 0.01507
24H High

$ 0.0144
$ 0.0144$ 0.0144

$ 0.01507
$ 0.01507$ 0.01507

$ 0.039397360041859
$ 0.039397360041859$ 0.039397360041859

$ 0.01417360675699033
$ 0.01417360675699033$ 0.01417360675699033

-0.42%

-1.09%

+20.51%

+20.51%

Trade Aztec (AZTEC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AZTEC spot and futures markets, compare Aztec trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AZTEC/USDT
$0.01452
$0.01452$0.01452
-0.95%
4.74M (USDT)
AZTEC/USDC
$0.0145
$0.0145$0.0145
-1.22%
3.70M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aztec: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Aztec (AZTEC)

Aztec is the leading privacy-first Layer 2 on Ethereum, empowering developers to build applications that protect user privacy. Backed by a $100M Series B led by a16z, Aztec is led by a team of world-class cryptographers who invented the standard for trustless client-side proving—making privacy-preserving apps possible.

Aztec Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aztec, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aztec Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Aztec (AZTEC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:26:57 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Aztec

AZTECUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AZTEC with leverage. Explore AZTECUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AZTEC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AZTEC
AZTEC
USD
USD

1 AZTEC = 0.01451 USD