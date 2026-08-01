Aztec Price Today

The live Aztec (AZTEC) price today is $ 0.01451, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZTEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01451 per AZTEC.

Aztec currently ranks #405 by market capitalization at $ 41.78M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B AZTEC. During the last 24 hours, AZTEC traded between $ 0.0144 (low) and $ 0.01507 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.039397360041859, while the all-time low was $ 0.01417360675699033.

In short-term performance, AZTEC moved -0.42% in the last hour and +20.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.65K.

Aztec (AZTEC) Market Information

Rank No.405 Market Cap $ 41.78M$ 41.78M $ 41.78M Volume (24H) $ 69.65K$ 69.65K $ 69.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.18M$ 150.18M $ 150.18M Circulation Supply 2.88B 2.88B 2.88B Max Supply 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 Total Supply 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 10,350,000,000 Circulation Rate 27.82% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Aztec is $ 41.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.65K. The circulating supply of AZTEC is 2.88B, with a total supply of 10350000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.18M.