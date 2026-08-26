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The live Stupid Faces price today is 0.00066 USD.UPID market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UPID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Stupid Faces price today is 0.00066 USD.UPID market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UPID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is UPID

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Stupid Faces Logo

Stupid Faces Price(UPID)

1 UPID to USD Live Price:

$0.00066
$0.00066$0.00066
+6.36%1D
USD
Stupid Faces (UPID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:47:22 (UTC+8)

Stupid Faces Market Statistics

Stupid Faces price today is $ 0.00066, up 6.36% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00066 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0005639 - $ 0.0014973 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 936.11K
Circulating Supply-- UPID of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 660.00K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:47:22

Stupid Faces Price Today

The live Stupid Faces (UPID) price today is $ 0.00066, with a 6.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00066 per UPID.

Stupid Faces currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UPID. During the last 24 hours, UPID traded between $ 0.0005639 (low) and $ 0.0014973 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UPID moved -0.04% in the last hour and -84.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 936.11K.

Stupid Faces (UPID) Market Information

--
----

$ 936.11K
$ 936.11K$ 936.11K

$ 660.00K
$ 660.00K$ 660.00K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Stupid Faces is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 936.11K. The circulating supply of UPID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 660.00K.

Stupid Faces Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0005639
$ 0.0005639$ 0.0005639
24H Low
$ 0.0014973
$ 0.0014973$ 0.0014973
24H High

$ 0.0005639
$ 0.0005639$ 0.0005639

$ 0.0014973
$ 0.0014973$ 0.0014973

--
----

--
----

-0.04%

+6.36%

-84.51%

-84.51%

Trade Stupid Faces (UPID) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live UPID spot and futures markets, compare Stupid Faces trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UPID/USDT
$0.00066
$0.00066$0.00066
+6.36%
982.96M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Stupid Faces: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Stupid Faces (UPID)

Stupid Faces is a Web3 digital collectibles and character-IP ecosystem built around original hand-drawn characters, on-chain ownership, and tokenized community engagement. The project completed a sold-out NFT mint on OpenSea after strong organic X whitelist engagement. $UPID is the ecosystem token designed to support holder rewards, airdrops, community campaigns, liquidity, exchange access, creator incentives, and future Stupid Faces brand activations.

Stupid Faces Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stupid Faces, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stupid Faces Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Stupid Faces (UPID)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:47:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Stupid Faces

UPIDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on UPID with leverage. Explore UPIDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006600
$0.0006600$0.0006600

+6.36%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UPID-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UPID
UPID
USD
USD

1 UPID = 0.00066 USD