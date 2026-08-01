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The live Data Ownership price today is 0.0006505 USD.DOP2 market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time DOP2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Data Ownership price today is 0.0006505 USD.DOP2 market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time DOP2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Data Ownership Logo

Data Ownership Price(DOP2)

1 DOP2 to USD Live Price:

$0.0006516
$0.0006516$0.0006516
-2.60%1D
USD
Data Ownership (DOP2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:45:28 (UTC+8)

Data Ownership Market Statistics

Data Ownership price today is $ 0.0006505, down 2.60% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006505 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000601 - $ 0.0006808 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3909)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 142.78K
Circulating Supply0.00 DOP2 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.53M USD
All-Time High$ 0.11434343850986515 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:45:28

Data Ownership Price Today

The live Data Ownership (DOP2) price today is $ 0.0006505, with a 2.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOP2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006505 per DOP2.

Data Ownership currently ranks #3909 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DOP2. During the last 24 hours, DOP2 traded between $ 0.000601 (low) and $ 0.0006808 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11434343850986515, while the all-time low was $ 0.00147732329891478.

In short-term performance, DOP2 moved -0.08% in the last hour and +8.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.78K.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Market Information

No.3909

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 142.78K
$ 142.78K$ 142.78K

$ 13.53M
$ 13.53M$ 13.53M

0.00
0.00 0.00

20,793,255,250.60114809
20,793,255,250.60114809 20,793,255,250.60114809

ETH

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.78K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 20793255250.60114809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.53M.

Data Ownership Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000601
$ 0.000601$ 0.000601
24H Low
$ 0.0006808
$ 0.0006808$ 0.0006808
24H High

$ 0.000601
$ 0.000601$ 0.000601

$ 0.0006808
$ 0.0006808$ 0.0006808

$ 0.11434343850986515
$ 0.11434343850986515$ 0.11434343850986515

$ 0.00147732329891478
$ 0.00147732329891478$ 0.00147732329891478

-0.08%

-2.60%

+8.50%

+8.50%

Trade Data Ownership (DOP2) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DOP2 spot and futures markets, compare Data Ownership trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOP2/USDT
$0.0006516
$0.0006516$0.0006516
-2.64%
213.96M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Data Ownership: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Data Ownership (DOP2)

Data Ownership Protocol enables enterprises to transfer digital assets with confidence. Payments pass KYT screening, remain confidential on-chain, and produce instant audit proofs. From payroll to treasury, teams gain privacy and compliance—all from one intuitive dashboard.

Data Ownership Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Data Ownership, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Data Ownership Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Data Ownership (DOP2)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:45:28 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Data Ownership

DOP2USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DOP2 with leverage. Explore DOP2USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DOP2-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOP2
DOP2
USD
USD

1 DOP2 = 0.0006505 USD