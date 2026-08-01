Data Ownership Price Today

The live Data Ownership (DOP2) price today is $ 0.0006505, with a 2.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOP2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006505 per DOP2.

Data Ownership currently ranks #3909 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DOP2. During the last 24 hours, DOP2 traded between $ 0.000601 (low) and $ 0.0006808 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11434343850986515, while the all-time low was $ 0.00147732329891478.

In short-term performance, DOP2 moved -0.08% in the last hour and +8.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.78K.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Market Information

Rank No.3909 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 142.78K$ 142.78K $ 142.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.53M$ 13.53M $ 13.53M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 20,793,255,250.60114809 20,793,255,250.60114809 20,793,255,250.60114809 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.78K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 20793255250.60114809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.53M.