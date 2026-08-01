Data Ownership Price(DOP2)
Data Ownership price today is $ 0.0006505, down 2.60% in the last 24 hours.
The live Data Ownership (DOP2) price today is $ 0.0006505, with a 2.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOP2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006505 per DOP2.
Data Ownership currently ranks #3909 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DOP2. During the last 24 hours, DOP2 traded between $ 0.000601 (low) and $ 0.0006808 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11434343850986515, while the all-time low was $ 0.00147732329891478.
In short-term performance, DOP2 moved -0.08% in the last hour and +8.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.78K.
No.3909
ETH
The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.78K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 20793255250.60114809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.53M.
-0.08%
-2.60%
+8.50%
+8.50%
Explore live DOP2 spot and futures markets, compare Data Ownership trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Data Ownership: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Data Ownership Protocol enables enterprises to transfer digital assets with confidence. Payments pass KYT screening, remain confidential on-chain, and produce instant audit proofs. From payroll to treasury, teams gain privacy and compliance—all from one intuitive dashboard.
For a more in-depth understanding of Data Ownership, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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