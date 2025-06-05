What is Apertum (APTM)

APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apertum What is the price of Apertum (APTM) today? The live price of Apertum (APTM) is 1.218 USD . What is the market cap of Apertum (APTM)? The current market cap of Apertum is $ 4.75M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APTM by its real-time market price of 1.218 USD . What is the circulating supply of Apertum (APTM)? The current circulating supply of Apertum (APTM) is 3.90M USD . What was the highest price of Apertum (APTM)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Apertum (APTM) is 1.78 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Apertum (APTM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Apertum (APTM) is $ 203.65K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

