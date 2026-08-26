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The live ConstitutionDAO price today is 0.007964 USD.PEOPLE market cap is 40,298,933.7335508 USD. Track real-time PEOPLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ConstitutionDAO price today is 0.007964 USD.PEOPLE market cap is 40,298,933.7335508 USD. Track real-time PEOPLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ConstitutionDAO Price(PEOPLE)

1 PEOPLE to USD Live Price:

$0.007951
$0.007951$0.007951
-1.29%1D
USD
ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:44:26 (UTC+8)

ConstitutionDAO Market Statistics

ConstitutionDAO price today is $ 0.007964, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007964 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.007691 - $ 0.010141 USD
Market Capitalization$ 40.30M USD (rank #608)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 114.53K
Circulating Supply5.06B PEOPLE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 40.30M USD
All-Time High$ 0.18519310548314711 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:44:26

ConstitutionDAO Price Today

The live ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) price today is $ 0.007964, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEOPLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007964 per PEOPLE.

ConstitutionDAO currently ranks #608 by market capitalization at $ 40.30M, with a circulating supply of 5.06B PEOPLE. During the last 24 hours, PEOPLE traded between $ 0.007691 (low) and $ 0.010141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18519310548314711, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070987543877056.

In short-term performance, PEOPLE moved -0.54% in the last hour and +5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.53K.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Market Information

No.608

$ 40.30M
$ 40.30M$ 40.30M

$ 114.53K
$ 114.53K$ 114.53K

$ 40.30M
$ 40.30M$ 40.30M

5.06B
5.06B 5.06B

5,060,137,334.7
5,060,137,334.7 5,060,137,334.7

ETH

The current Market Cap of ConstitutionDAO is $ 40.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.53K. The circulating supply of PEOPLE is 5.06B, with a total supply of 5060137334.7. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.30M.

ConstitutionDAO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007691
$ 0.007691$ 0.007691
24H Low
$ 0.010141
$ 0.010141$ 0.010141
24H High

$ 0.007691
$ 0.007691$ 0.007691

$ 0.010141
$ 0.010141$ 0.010141

$ 0.18519310548314711
$ 0.18519310548314711$ 0.18519310548314711

$ 0.00070987543877056
$ 0.00070987543877056$ 0.00070987543877056

-0.54%

-1.29%

+5.79%

+5.79%

About ConstitutionDAO

PEOPLE is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, allowing users to send and receive payments in a secure and efficient manner. PEOPLE uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. The asset's supply and issuance model is predetermined and transparent, ensuring a fair distribution of tokens. PEOPLE is typically used within its native ecosystem for various purposes, including payments, staking, and participating in network governance. Its decentralized nature and open-source design make it adaptable for various use cases, contributing to the broader digital economy.

Trade ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PEOPLE spot and futures markets, compare ConstitutionDAO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PEOPLE/USDT
$0.007933
$0.007933$0.007933
-1.55%
13.33M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ConstitutionDAO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

ConstitutionDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ConstitutionDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ConstitutionDAO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:44:26 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ConstitutionDAO

PEOPLEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PEOPLE with leverage. Explore PEOPLEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PEOPLE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PEOPLE
PEOPLE
USD
USD

1 PEOPLE = 0.007964 USD