ConstitutionDAO Price Today

The live ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) price today is $ 0.007964, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEOPLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007964 per PEOPLE.

ConstitutionDAO currently ranks #608 by market capitalization at $ 40.30M, with a circulating supply of 5.06B PEOPLE. During the last 24 hours, PEOPLE traded between $ 0.007691 (low) and $ 0.010141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18519310548314711, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070987543877056.

In short-term performance, PEOPLE moved -0.54% in the last hour and +5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.53K.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Market Information

Rank No.608 Market Cap $ 40.30M$ 40.30M $ 40.30M Volume (24H) $ 114.53K$ 114.53K $ 114.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.30M$ 40.30M $ 40.30M Circulation Supply 5.06B 5.06B 5.06B Total Supply 5,060,137,334.7 5,060,137,334.7 5,060,137,334.7 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ConstitutionDAO is $ 40.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.53K. The circulating supply of PEOPLE is 5.06B, with a total supply of 5060137334.7. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.30M.