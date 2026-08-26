ConstitutionDAO Price(PEOPLE)
ConstitutionDAO price today is $ 0.007964, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours.
The live ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) price today is $ 0.007964, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEOPLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007964 per PEOPLE.
ConstitutionDAO currently ranks #608 by market capitalization at $ 40.30M, with a circulating supply of 5.06B PEOPLE. During the last 24 hours, PEOPLE traded between $ 0.007691 (low) and $ 0.010141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18519310548314711, while the all-time low was $ 0.00070987543877056.
In short-term performance, PEOPLE moved -0.54% in the last hour and +5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 114.53K.
No.608
ETH
The current Market Cap of ConstitutionDAO is $ 40.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 114.53K. The circulating supply of PEOPLE is 5.06B, with a total supply of 5060137334.7. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.30M.
-0.54%
-1.29%
+5.79%
+5.79%
PEOPLE is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, allowing users to send and receive payments in a secure and efficient manner. PEOPLE uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. The asset's supply and issuance model is predetermined and transparent, ensuring a fair distribution of tokens. PEOPLE is typically used within its native ecosystem for various purposes, including payments, staking, and participating in network governance. Its decentralized nature and open-source design make it adaptable for various use cases, contributing to the broader digital economy.
Explore live PEOPLE spot and futures markets, compare ConstitutionDAO trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ConstitutionDAO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.
For a more in-depth understanding of ConstitutionDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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