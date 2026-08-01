Tether Gold Price Today

The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is $ 4,643.77, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,643.77 per GOLD(XAUT).

Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalization at $ 2.85B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between $ 4,589 (low) and $ 4,680.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,597.095966295455, while the all-time low was $ 1,408.88233399.

In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved +0.26% in the last hour and +6.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.47M.

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Market Information

Rank No.34 Market Cap $ 2.85B$ 2.85B $ 2.85B Volume (24H) $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.29B$ 3.29B $ 3.29B Circulation Supply 612.82K 612.82K 612.82K Total Supply 707,747.089 707,747.089 707,747.089 Market Share 0.11% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is $ 2.85B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.47M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.29B.