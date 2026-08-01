Tether Gold Price(GOLD(XAUT))
Tether Gold price today is $ 4,643.77, up 0.21% in the last 24 hours.
The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is $ 4,643.77, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,643.77 per GOLD(XAUT).
Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalization at $ 2.85B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between $ 4,589 (low) and $ 4,680.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,597.095966295455, while the all-time low was $ 1,408.88233399.
In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved +0.26% in the last hour and +6.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.47M.
No.34
0.11%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is $ 2.85B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.47M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.29B.
+0.26%
+0.21%
+6.89%
+6.89%
Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital asset issued by Tether, offering the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. Each XAUT token represents ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold, stored in a Swiss vault. This allows users to have the stability of gold while enjoying the flexibility and security of a blockchain-based asset. XAUT operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, ensuring transparency and compatibility with a wide range of services. Typical uses of XAUT include hedging against traditional market volatility, as a store of value, and for transactions where gold as an asset could be beneficial. The supply of XAUT tokens directly corresponds to the amount of physical gold held in the vault.
Explore live GOLD(XAUT) spot and futures markets, compare Tether Gold trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tether Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.
For a more in-depth understanding of Tether Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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