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The live Tether Gold price today is 4,643.77 USD.GOLD(XAUT) market cap is 2,845,812,125.42491564 USD. Track real-time GOLD(XAUT) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Tether Gold price today is 4,643.77 USD.GOLD(XAUT) market cap is 2,845,812,125.42491564 USD. Track real-time GOLD(XAUT) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is GOLD(XAUT)

GOLD(XAUT) Whitepaper

GOLD(XAUT) Official Website

GOLD(XAUT) Tokenomics

GOLD(XAUT) Price Forecast

GOLD(XAUT) History

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Tether Gold Price(GOLD(XAUT))

1 GOLD(XAUT) to USD Live Price:

$4,643.77
$4,643.77$4,643.77
+0.21%1D
USD
Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:33:22 (UTC+8)

Tether Gold Market Statistics

Tether Gold price today is $ 4,643.77, up 0.21% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 4,643.77 USD
24-Hour Range$ 4,589 - $ 4,680.04 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.85B USD (rank #34)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.47M
Circulating Supply612.82K GOLD(XAUT) of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.29B USD
All-Time High$ 5,597.095966295455 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:33:22

Tether Gold Price Today

The live Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) price today is $ 4,643.77, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(XAUT) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,643.77 per GOLD(XAUT).

Tether Gold currently ranks #34 by market capitalization at $ 2.85B, with a circulating supply of 612.82K GOLD(XAUT). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(XAUT) traded between $ 4,589 (low) and $ 4,680.04 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,597.095966295455, while the all-time low was $ 1,408.88233399.

In short-term performance, GOLD(XAUT) moved +0.26% in the last hour and +6.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.47M.

Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) Market Information

No.34

$ 2.85B
$ 2.85B$ 2.85B

$ 1.47M
$ 1.47M$ 1.47M

$ 3.29B
$ 3.29B$ 3.29B

612.82K
612.82K 612.82K

707,747.089
707,747.089 707,747.089

0.11%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Tether Gold is $ 2.85B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.47M. The circulating supply of GOLD(XAUT) is 612.82K, with a total supply of 707747.089. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.29B.

Tether Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4,589
$ 4,589$ 4,589
24H Low
$ 4,680.04
$ 4,680.04$ 4,680.04
24H High

$ 4,589
$ 4,589$ 4,589

$ 4,680.04
$ 4,680.04$ 4,680.04

$ 5,597.095966295455
$ 5,597.095966295455$ 5,597.095966295455

$ 1,408.88233399
$ 1,408.88233399$ 1,408.88233399

+0.26%

+0.21%

+6.89%

+6.89%

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital asset issued by Tether, offering the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. Each XAUT token represents ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold, stored in a Swiss vault. This allows users to have the stability of gold while enjoying the flexibility and security of a blockchain-based asset. XAUT operates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, ensuring transparency and compatibility with a wide range of services. Typical uses of XAUT include hedging against traditional market volatility, as a store of value, and for transactions where gold as an asset could be beneficial. The supply of XAUT tokens directly corresponds to the amount of physical gold held in the vault.

Trade Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT)) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GOLD(XAUT) spot and futures markets, compare Tether Gold trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GOLD(XAUT)/USDT
$4,643.77
$4,643.77$4,643.77
+0.19%
317.85 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/EUR
$3,977.5
$3,977.5$3,977.5
+0.18%
15.26 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/USD1
$4,652.5
$4,652.5$4,652.5
+0.35%
12.29 (USDT)
GOLD(XAUT)/USDC
$4,643.6
$4,643.6$4,643.6
+0.18%
34.25 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tether Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT))

XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.

Tether Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tether Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tether Gold Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Tether Gold (GOLD(XAUT))

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:33:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GOLD(XAUT) with leverage. Explore GOLD(XAUT)USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GOLD(XAUT)-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GOLD(XAUT)
GOLD(XAUT)
USD
USD

1 GOLD(XAUT) = 4,643.77 USD