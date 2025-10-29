The live StablR USD price today is 0.998 USD. Track real-time USDR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live StablR USD price today is 0.998 USD. Track real-time USDR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USDR price trend easily at MEXC now.

StablR USD Price(USDR)

$0.998
0.00%1D
StablR USD (USDR) Live Price Chart
StablR USD (USDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.998
24H Low
$ 1.001
24H High

$ 0.998
$ 1.001
$ 1.02146361646693
$ 0.980782166260219
StablR USD (USDR) real-time price is $ 0.998. Over the past 24 hours, USDR traded between a low of $ 0.998 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. USDR's all-time high price is $ 1.02146361646693, while its all-time low price is $ 0.980782166260219.

In terms of short-term performance, USDR has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -0.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

StablR USD (USDR) Market Information

No.1209

$ 8.79M
$ 93.19
$ 8.79M
8.80M
--
8,804,451.68
ETH

The current Market Cap of StablR USD is $ 8.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.19. The circulating supply of USDR is 8.80M, with a total supply of 8804451.68. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.79M.

StablR USD (USDR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of StablR USD for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.001+0.10%
60 Days$ +0.004+0.40%
90 Days$ +0.002+0.20%
StablR USD Price Change Today

Today, USDR recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StablR USD 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001 (+0.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StablR USD 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, USDR saw a change of $ +0.004 (+0.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StablR USD 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002 (+0.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is StablR USD (USDR)

StablR USD (USDR) is a MiCAR compliant US Dollar-backed stablecoin, pegged to the value of the US Dollar and redeemable on a 1:1 basis. The stablecoin is collateralized by fiat and short-term government bonds. The main purpose of StablR USD (USDR) is to provide a digital alternative to traditional forms of money that is more efficient, secure, and accessible. StablR USD (USDR) can be used as a medium of exchange, a store of value, and a unit of account. Some of the main use cases for StablR USD (USDR) include enabling faster and cheaper payments, facilitating international (foreign exchange) trade and investment, and enabling more flexible and resilient financial systems.

StablR USD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StablR USD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

StablR USD Price Prediction (USD)

StablR USD (USDR) Tokenomics

How to buy StablR USD (USDR)

Looking for how to buy StablR USD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StablR USD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

USDR to Local Currencies

1 StablR USD(USDR) to VND
26,262.37
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AUD
A$1.51696
1 StablR USD(USDR) to GBP
0.7485
1 StablR USD(USDR) to EUR
0.85828
1 StablR USD(USDR) to USD
$0.998
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MYR
RM4.17164
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TRY
41.85612
1 StablR USD(USDR) to JPY
¥151.696
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ARS
ARS$1,433.90644
1 StablR USD(USDR) to RUB
79.84
1 StablR USD(USDR) to INR
88.23318
1 StablR USD(USDR) to IDR
Rp16,633.32668
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PHP
58.71234
1 StablR USD(USDR) to EGP
￡E.47.19542
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BRL
R$5.34928
1 StablR USD(USDR) to CAD
C$1.38722
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BDT
122.17516
1 StablR USD(USDR) to NGN
1,450.57304
1 StablR USD(USDR) to COP
$3,898.4375
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ZAR
R.17.14564
1 StablR USD(USDR) to UAH
41.9659
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TZS
T.Sh.2,452.086
1 StablR USD(USDR) to VES
Bs218.562
1 StablR USD(USDR) to CLP
$938.12
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PKR
Rs280.40806
1 StablR USD(USDR) to KZT
532.54278
1 StablR USD(USDR) to THB
฿32.32522
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TWD
NT$30.55876
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AED
د.إ3.66266
1 StablR USD(USDR) to CHF
Fr0.7984
1 StablR USD(USDR) to HKD
HK$7.75446
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AMD
֏381.7849
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MAD
.د.م9.19158
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MXN
$18.43306
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SAR
ريال3.7425
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ETB
Br152.8936
1 StablR USD(USDR) to KES
KSh129.03142
1 StablR USD(USDR) to JOD
د.أ0.707582
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PLN
3.6427
1 StablR USD(USDR) to RON
лв4.37124
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SEK
kr9.39118
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BGN
лв1.66666
1 StablR USD(USDR) to HUF
Ft334.22022
1 StablR USD(USDR) to CZK
20.958
1 StablR USD(USDR) to KWD
د.ك0.305388
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ILS
3.2435
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BOB
Bs6.8862
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AZN
1.6966
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TJS
SM9.1816
1 StablR USD(USDR) to GEL
2.71456
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AOA
Kz914.75682
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BHD
.د.ب0.375248
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BMD
$0.998
1 StablR USD(USDR) to DKK
kr6.41714
1 StablR USD(USDR) to HNL
L26.21746
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MUR
45.41898
1 StablR USD(USDR) to NAD
$17.07578
1 StablR USD(USDR) to NOK
kr9.99996
1 StablR USD(USDR) to NZD
$1.72654
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PAB
B/.0.998
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PGK
K4.22154
1 StablR USD(USDR) to QAR
ر.ق3.63272
1 StablR USD(USDR) to RSD
дин.100.85788
1 StablR USD(USDR) to UZS
soʻm12,024.09362
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ALL
L82.72422
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ANG
ƒ1.78642
1 StablR USD(USDR) to AWG
ƒ1.78642
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BBD
$1.996
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BAM
KM1.67664
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BIF
Fr2,961.066
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BND
$1.28742
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BSD
$0.998
1 StablR USD(USDR) to JMD
$160.15904
1 StablR USD(USDR) to KHR
4,008.02788
1 StablR USD(USDR) to KMF
Fr422.154
1 StablR USD(USDR) to LAK
21,695.65174
1 StablR USD(USDR) to LKR
රු303.80118
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MDL
L16.8662
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MGA
Ar4,515.83024
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MOP
P7.984
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MVR
15.2694
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MWK
MK1,732.63778
1 StablR USD(USDR) to MZN
MT63.78218
1 StablR USD(USDR) to NPR
रु140.75792
1 StablR USD(USDR) to PYG
7,077.816
1 StablR USD(USDR) to RWF
Fr1,448.098
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SBD
$8.21354
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SCR
13.7724
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SRD
$39.46092
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SVC
$8.72252
1 StablR USD(USDR) to SZL
L17.07578
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TMT
m3.50298
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TND
د.ت2.930128
1 StablR USD(USDR) to TTD
$6.75646
1 StablR USD(USDR) to UGX
Sh3,477.032
1 StablR USD(USDR) to XAF
Fr563.87
1 StablR USD(USDR) to XCD
$2.6946
1 StablR USD(USDR) to XOF
Fr563.87
1 StablR USD(USDR) to XPF
Fr101.796
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BWP
P13.28338
1 StablR USD(USDR) to BZD
$2.00598
1 StablR USD(USDR) to CVE
$94.73016
1 StablR USD(USDR) to DJF
Fr176.646
1 StablR USD(USDR) to DOP
$64.0716
1 StablR USD(USDR) to DZD
د.ج129.20108
1 StablR USD(USDR) to FJD
$2.25548
1 StablR USD(USDR) to GNF
Fr8,677.61
1 StablR USD(USDR) to GTQ
Q7.6347
1 StablR USD(USDR) to GYD
$208.7816
1 StablR USD(USDR) to ISK
kr123.752

StablR USD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StablR USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StablR USD Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StablR USD

How much is StablR USD (USDR) worth today?
The live USDR price in USD is 0.998 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USDR to USD price?
The current price of USDR to USD is $ 0.998. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of StablR USD?
The market cap for USDR is $ 8.79M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USDR?
The circulating supply of USDR is 8.80M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USDR?
USDR achieved an ATH price of 1.02146361646693 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USDR?
USDR saw an ATL price of 0.980782166260219 USD.
What is the trading volume of USDR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USDR is $ 93.19 USD.
Will USDR go higher this year?
USDR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USDR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
