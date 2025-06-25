What is Spark (SPK)

Spark is an ONCHAIN CAPITAL ALLOCATOR focused on providing innovative savings returns, offering competitive stablecoin yields. Spark oversees $3.95bn+ liquidity and generates $180.4m+ in annualized revenue by deploying and managing capital in DeFi. Spark powers DeFi with its three components, SparkLend, Spark Savings, and the Spark Liquidity Layer (SLL).

Spark (SPK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Spark (SPK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPK token's extensive tokenomics now!

SPK to Local Currencies

Spark Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spark, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spark What is the price of Spark (SPK) today? The live price of Spark (SPK) is 0.04199 USD . What is the market cap of Spark (SPK)? The current market cap of Spark is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPK by its real-time market price of 0.04199 USD . What is the circulating supply of Spark (SPK)? The current circulating supply of Spark (SPK) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Spark (SPK)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of Spark (SPK) is 0.07781 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Spark (SPK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Spark (SPK) is $ 12.67M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

