Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live MARBLEX price today is 0.02296 USD.MBX market cap is 6,385,786.3261897050976 USD. Track real-time MBX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MARBLEX price today is 0.02296 USD.MBX market cap is 6,385,786.3261897050976 USD. Track real-time MBX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MBX

MBX Price Info

What is MBX

MBX Whitepaper

MBX Official Website

MBX Tokenomics

MBX Price Forecast

MBX History

MBX Buying Guide

MBX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MBX Spot

MBX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MARBLEX Logo

MARBLEX Price(MBX)

1 MBX to USD Live Price:

$0.02296
$0.02296$0.02296
0.00%1D
USD
MARBLEX (MBX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:46:50 (UTC+8)

MARBLEX Market Statistics

MARBLEX price today is $ 0.02296, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02296 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02282 - $ 0.02315 USD
Market Capitalization$ 6.39M USD (rank #1065)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.97K
Circulating Supply278.13M MBX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.38M USD
All-Time High$ 72.16691432096708 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:46:50

MARBLEX Price Today

The live MARBLEX (MBX) price today is $ 0.02296, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02296 per MBX.

MARBLEX currently ranks #1065 by market capitalization at $ 6.39M, with a circulating supply of 278.13M MBX. During the last 24 hours, MBX traded between $ 0.02282 (low) and $ 0.02315 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 72.16691432096708, while the all-time low was $ 0.02679902811212698.

In short-term performance, MBX moved -0.09% in the last hour and +12.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.97K.

MARBLEX (MBX) Market Information

No.1065

$ 6.39M
$ 6.39M$ 6.39M

$ 57.97K
$ 57.97K$ 57.97K

$ 7.38M
$ 7.38M$ 7.38M

278.13M
278.13M 278.13M

321,280,425
321,280,425 321,280,425

KLAY

The current Market Cap of MARBLEX is $ 6.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.97K. The circulating supply of MBX is 278.13M, with a total supply of 321280425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.38M.

MARBLEX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02282
$ 0.02282$ 0.02282
24H Low
$ 0.02315
$ 0.02315$ 0.02315
24H High

$ 0.02282
$ 0.02282$ 0.02282

$ 0.02315
$ 0.02315$ 0.02315

$ 72.16691432096708
$ 72.16691432096708$ 72.16691432096708

$ 0.02679902811212698
$ 0.02679902811212698$ 0.02679902811212698

-0.09%

0.00%

+12.00%

+12.00%

About MARBLEX

MobieCoin (MBX) is a cryptocurrency that serves as the native utility token in the Mobie ecosystem, a platform designed to streamline payments, rewards, and donations. The general purpose of MBX is to provide a seamless and secure method for transactions, enabling users to spend, send, and receive money globally. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of wallets and exchanges. The Mobie ecosystem, where MBX plays a central role, aims to bridge the gap between digital currencies and traditional fiat currencies, offering services in retail payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and charitable donations.

Trade MARBLEX (MBX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MBX spot and futures markets, compare MARBLEX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MBX/USDT
$0.02296
$0.02296$0.02296
+0.17%
2.53M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MARBLEX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MARBLEX (MBX)

MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.

MARBLEX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MARBLEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MARBLEX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MARBLEX (MBX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:46:50 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MARBLEX

MBXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MBX with leverage. Explore MBXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1345
$0.1345$0.1345

+348.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0928
$1.0928$1.0928

+992.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008776
$0.008776$0.008776

+14.28%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7099
$0.7099$0.7099

-3.96%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4986
$2.4986$2.4986

-3.90%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0928
$1.0928$1.0928

+992.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1345
$0.1345$0.1345

+348.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034088
$0.034088$0.034088

+20.92%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0186346
$0.0186346$0.0186346

+13.92%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006693
$0.0006693$0.0006693

+7.86%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MBX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MBX
MBX
USD
USD

1 MBX = 0.02296 USD