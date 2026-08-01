MARBLEX Price(MBX)
MARBLEX price today is $ 0.02296, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live MARBLEX (MBX) price today is $ 0.02296, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02296 per MBX.
MARBLEX currently ranks #1065 by market capitalization at $ 6.39M, with a circulating supply of 278.13M MBX. During the last 24 hours, MBX traded between $ 0.02282 (low) and $ 0.02315 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 72.16691432096708, while the all-time low was $ 0.02679902811212698.
In short-term performance, MBX moved -0.09% in the last hour and +12.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.97K.
No.1065
KLAY
The current Market Cap of MARBLEX is $ 6.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.97K. The circulating supply of MBX is 278.13M, with a total supply of 321280425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.38M.
-0.09%
0.00%
+12.00%
+12.00%
MobieCoin (MBX) is a cryptocurrency that serves as the native utility token in the Mobie ecosystem, a platform designed to streamline payments, rewards, and donations. The general purpose of MBX is to provide a seamless and secure method for transactions, enabling users to spend, send, and receive money globally. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of wallets and exchanges. The Mobie ecosystem, where MBX plays a central role, aims to bridge the gap between digital currencies and traditional fiat currencies, offering services in retail payments, peer-to-peer transactions, and charitable donations.
Explore live MBX spot and futures markets, compare MARBLEX trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MARBLEX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.
For a more in-depth understanding of MARBLEX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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