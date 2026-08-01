MARBLEX Price Today

The live MARBLEX (MBX) price today is $ 0.02296, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02296 per MBX.

MARBLEX currently ranks #1065 by market capitalization at $ 6.39M, with a circulating supply of 278.13M MBX. During the last 24 hours, MBX traded between $ 0.02282 (low) and $ 0.02315 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 72.16691432096708, while the all-time low was $ 0.02679902811212698.

In short-term performance, MBX moved -0.09% in the last hour and +12.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.97K.

MARBLEX (MBX) Market Information

Rank No.1065 Market Cap $ 6.39M$ 6.39M $ 6.39M Volume (24H) $ 57.97K$ 57.97K $ 57.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.38M$ 7.38M $ 7.38M Circulation Supply 278.13M 278.13M 278.13M Total Supply 321,280,425 321,280,425 321,280,425 Public Blockchain KLAY

The current Market Cap of MARBLEX is $ 6.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.97K. The circulating supply of MBX is 278.13M, with a total supply of 321280425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.38M.