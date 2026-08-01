Biometric Financial Price(BIOFI)
Biometric Financial price today is $ 0.00008271, down 0.07% in the last 24 hours.
The live Biometric Financial (BIOFI) price today is $ 0.00008271, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIOFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008271 per BIOFI.
Biometric Financial currently ranks #2362 by market capitalization at $ 323.75K, with a circulating supply of 3.91B BIOFI. During the last 24 hours, BIOFI traded between $ 0.00008269 (low) and $ 0.000085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03033784490295954, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006818680693282.
In short-term performance, BIOFI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +4.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.03K.
No.2362
39.14%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Biometric Financial is $ 323.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.03K. The circulating supply of BIOFI is 3.91B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 827.10K.
-0.23%
-0.06%
+4.28%
+4.28%
BIOFI (BIOFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that integrates traditional banking services into the crypto space. The platform's main purpose is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi by providing services such as loans, interest-bearing savings accounts, and asset management, all powered by blockchain technology. BIOFI operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), utilizing its Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism for fast and secure transactions. The platform's native token, BIOFI, is used for transaction fees, governance voting, and as a reward for platform users. BIOFI's mission is to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly, fostering wider adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector.
Explore live BIOFI spot and futures markets, compare Biometric Financial trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Biometric Financial: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.
For a more in-depth understanding of Biometric Financial, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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