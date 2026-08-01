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The live Biometric Financial price today is 0.00008271 USD.BIOFI market cap is 323,753.66682669 USD. Track real-time BIOFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Biometric Financial price today is 0.00008271 USD.BIOFI market cap is 323,753.66682669 USD. Track real-time BIOFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Biometric Financial Logo

Biometric Financial Price(BIOFI)

1 BIOFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00008271
$0.00008271$0.00008271
-0.07%1D
USD
Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:41:01 (UTC+8)

Biometric Financial Market Statistics

Biometric Financial price today is $ 0.00008271, down 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00008271 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00008269 - $ 0.000085 USD
Market Capitalization$ 323.75K USD (rank #2362)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.03K
Circulating Supply3.91B BIOFI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (39.14%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 827.10K USD
All-Time High$ 0.03033784490295954 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:41:01

Biometric Financial Price Today

The live Biometric Financial (BIOFI) price today is $ 0.00008271, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIOFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008271 per BIOFI.

Biometric Financial currently ranks #2362 by market capitalization at $ 323.75K, with a circulating supply of 3.91B BIOFI. During the last 24 hours, BIOFI traded between $ 0.00008269 (low) and $ 0.000085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03033784490295954, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006818680693282.

In short-term performance, BIOFI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +4.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.03K.

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Market Information

No.2362

$ 323.75K
$ 323.75K$ 323.75K

$ 56.03K
$ 56.03K$ 56.03K

$ 827.10K
$ 827.10K$ 827.10K

3.91B
3.91B 3.91B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

39.14%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Biometric Financial is $ 323.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.03K. The circulating supply of BIOFI is 3.91B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 827.10K.

Biometric Financial Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00008269
$ 0.00008269$ 0.00008269
24H Low
$ 0.000085
$ 0.000085$ 0.000085
24H High

$ 0.00008269
$ 0.00008269$ 0.00008269

$ 0.000085
$ 0.000085$ 0.000085

$ 0.03033784490295954
$ 0.03033784490295954$ 0.03033784490295954

$ 0.00006818680693282
$ 0.00006818680693282$ 0.00006818680693282

-0.23%

-0.06%

+4.28%

+4.28%

About Biometric Financial

BIOFI (BIOFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that integrates traditional banking services into the crypto space. The platform's main purpose is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi by providing services such as loans, interest-bearing savings accounts, and asset management, all powered by blockchain technology. BIOFI operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), utilizing its Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism for fast and secure transactions. The platform's native token, BIOFI, is used for transaction fees, governance voting, and as a reward for platform users. BIOFI's mission is to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly, fostering wider adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

Trade Biometric Financial (BIOFI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BIOFI spot and futures markets, compare Biometric Financial trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BIOFI/USDT
$0.00008273
$0.00008273$0.00008273
-0.02%
670.91M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Biometric Financial: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Biometric Financial (BIOFI)

The BioFi Ecosystem leverages biometric security to provide decentralized finance products and services riding on the blockchain. BioFi addresses the concerns many people have about safeguarding their personal data and being safe from exploitation by fraudsters.

Biometric Financial Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Biometric Financial, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Biometric Financial Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Biometric Financial (BIOFI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:41:01 (UTC+8)

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BIOFIUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BIOFI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BIOFI
BIOFI
USD
USD

1 BIOFI = 0.00008271 USD