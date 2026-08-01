Biometric Financial Price Today

The live Biometric Financial (BIOFI) price today is $ 0.00008271, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIOFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00008271 per BIOFI.

Biometric Financial currently ranks #2362 by market capitalization at $ 323.75K, with a circulating supply of 3.91B BIOFI. During the last 24 hours, BIOFI traded between $ 0.00008269 (low) and $ 0.000085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03033784490295954, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006818680693282.

In short-term performance, BIOFI moved -0.23% in the last hour and +4.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.03K.

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Market Information

Rank No.2362 Market Cap $ 323.75K$ 323.75K $ 323.75K Volume (24H) $ 56.03K$ 56.03K $ 56.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 827.10K$ 827.10K $ 827.10K Circulation Supply 3.91B 3.91B 3.91B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 39.14% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Biometric Financial is $ 323.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.03K. The circulating supply of BIOFI is 3.91B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 827.10K.