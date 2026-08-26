YOM Price(YOM)
YOM price today is $ 0.0315, up 1.41% in the last 24 hours.
The live YOM (YOM) price today is $ 0.0315, with a 1.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0315 per YOM.
YOM currently ranks #3702 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 YOM. During the last 24 hours, YOM traded between $ 0.03102 (low) and $ 0.03222 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.10115386797689772, while the all-time low was $ 0.07487510059047514.
In short-term performance, YOM moved -0.07% in the last hour and -66.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.93K.
No.3702
0.00%
AVAX_CCHAIN
The current Market Cap of YOM is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.93K. The circulating supply of YOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 750000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.63M.
-0.07%
+1.41%
-66.68%
-66.68%
Explore live YOM spot and futures markets, compare YOM trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for YOM: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
YOM is a decentralized cloud gaming network (DePIN) making AAA games instantly accessible on any device with no downloads. By crowdsourcing idle consumer GPUs instead of using centralized data centers, YOM operates on a Negative CAPEX model. This reduces streaming costs by 95% to $0.05 per session and delivers sub-8ms latency. YOM gives studios a cheaper distribution channel while enabling hardware owners to earn passive income
For a more in-depth understanding of YOM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on YOM with leverage. Explore YOMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.