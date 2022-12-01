mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs2022 WCFC
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM/USDT
0.0000001852+1.20%
$0.00
24h High
0.0000002400
24h Low
0.0000001790
24h Volume (FREEDOM)
591.67B
24h Amount (USDT)
116.23K
24h High
0.0000002400
24h Low
0.0000001790
24h Volume (FREEDOM)
591.67B
24h Amount (USDT)
116.23K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
FREEDOM
FREEdom coin was launched in April 2018. It offers DeFi on BNBChain and real world crypto payment solutions for vending machines, shops & webshops.
Overview
Name
FREEDOM
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000,000,000
Order Book
0.0000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001

Price(USDT)

(FREEDOM)

(USDT)

0.0000001852$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(FREEDOM)
Price(USDT)
Amount(FREEDOM)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy FREEDOM
Sell FREEDOM
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFREEDOM
TotalUSDT
Available -- FREEDOM
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFREEDOM
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM