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The live BitcoinSV price today is 16.58 USD.BSV market cap is 332,303,976.4375 USD. Track real-time BSV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BitcoinSV price today is 16.58 USD.BSV market cap is 332,303,976.4375 USD. Track real-time BSV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BitcoinSV Price(BSV)

1 BSV to USD Live Price:

$16.58
$16.58$16.58
-0.36%1D
USD
BitcoinSV (BSV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:51:18 (UTC+8)

BitcoinSV Market Statistics

BitcoinSV price today is $ 16.58, down 0.36% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 16.58 USD
24-Hour Range$ 16.46 - $ 17.15 USD
Market Capitalization$ 332.30M USD (rank #118)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.82K
Circulating Supply20.04M BSV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 332.30M USD
All-Time High$ 491.6353891 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:51:18

BitcoinSV Price Today

The live BitcoinSV (BSV) price today is $ 16.58, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSV to USD conversion rate is $ 16.58 per BSV.

BitcoinSV currently ranks #118 by market capitalization at $ 332.30M, with a circulating supply of 20.04M BSV. During the last 24 hours, BSV traded between $ 16.46 (low) and $ 17.15 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 491.6353891, while the all-time low was $ 11.093911933937791.

In short-term performance, BSV moved -0.49% in the last hour and +14.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.82K.

BitcoinSV (BSV) Market Information

No.118

$ 332.30M
$ 332.30M$ 332.30M

$ 67.82K
$ 67.82K$ 67.82K

$ 332.30M
$ 332.30M$ 332.30M

20.04M
20.04M 20.04M

20,042,459.375
20,042,459.375 20,042,459.375

0.01%

2018-11-09 00:00:00

$ 88.3
$ 88.3$ 88.3

BSV

The current Market Cap of BitcoinSV is $ 332.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.82K. The circulating supply of BSV is 20.04M, with a total supply of 20042459.375. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.30M.

BitcoinSV Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 16.46
$ 16.46$ 16.46
24H Low
$ 17.15
$ 17.15$ 17.15
24H High

$ 16.46
$ 16.46$ 16.46

$ 17.15
$ 17.15$ 17.15

$ 491.6353891
$ 491.6353891$ 491.6353891

$ 11.093911933937791
$ 11.093911933937791$ 11.093911933937791

-0.49%

-0.36%

+14.34%

+14.34%

About BitcoinSV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency that emerged as a result of a hard fork from Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in November 2018. The 'SV' in Bitcoin SV stands for "Satoshi Vision," reflecting the project's mission to stay true to the original design and vision of Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV aims to provide a stable protocol with massive scalability potential, supporting a new kind of peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is designed to handle high transaction volumes efficiently and inexpensively, making it suitable for businesses and applications requiring robust blockchain solutions. Bitcoin SV's issuance model follows the same halving schedule as Bitcoin, with a capped supply of 21 million coins.

Trade BitcoinSV (BSV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BSV spot and futures markets, compare BitcoinSV trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BSV/USDT
$16.61
$16.61$16.61
-0.06%
4.04K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BitcoinSV: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BitcoinSV (BSV)

The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.

BitcoinSV Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitcoinSV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BitcoinSV Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BitcoinSV (BSV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:51:18 (UTC+8)

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BSVUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BSV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BSV
BSV
USD
USD

1 BSV = 16.57 USD