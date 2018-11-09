BitcoinSV Price Today

The live BitcoinSV (BSV) price today is $ 16.58, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSV to USD conversion rate is $ 16.58 per BSV.

BitcoinSV currently ranks #118 by market capitalization at $ 332.30M, with a circulating supply of 20.04M BSV. During the last 24 hours, BSV traded between $ 16.46 (low) and $ 17.15 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 491.6353891, while the all-time low was $ 11.093911933937791.

In short-term performance, BSV moved -0.49% in the last hour and +14.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.82K.

BitcoinSV (BSV) Market Information

Rank No.118 Market Cap $ 332.30M$ 332.30M $ 332.30M Volume (24H) $ 67.82K$ 67.82K $ 67.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 332.30M$ 332.30M $ 332.30M Circulation Supply 20.04M 20.04M 20.04M Total Supply 20,042,459.375 20,042,459.375 20,042,459.375 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2018-11-09 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 88.3$ 88.3 $ 88.3 Public Blockchain BSV

The current Market Cap of BitcoinSV is $ 332.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.82K. The circulating supply of BSV is 20.04M, with a total supply of 20042459.375. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.30M.