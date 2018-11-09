BitcoinSV Price(BSV)
BitcoinSV price today is $ 16.58, down 0.36% in the last 24 hours.
The live BitcoinSV (BSV) price today is $ 16.58, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSV to USD conversion rate is $ 16.58 per BSV.
BitcoinSV currently ranks #118 by market capitalization at $ 332.30M, with a circulating supply of 20.04M BSV. During the last 24 hours, BSV traded between $ 16.46 (low) and $ 17.15 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 491.6353891, while the all-time low was $ 11.093911933937791.
In short-term performance, BSV moved -0.49% in the last hour and +14.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.82K.
No.118
0.01%
2018-11-09 00:00:00
BSV
The current Market Cap of BitcoinSV is $ 332.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.82K. The circulating supply of BSV is 20.04M, with a total supply of 20042459.375. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.30M.
-0.49%
-0.36%
+14.34%
+14.34%
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency that emerged as a result of a hard fork from Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in November 2018. The 'SV' in Bitcoin SV stands for "Satoshi Vision," reflecting the project's mission to stay true to the original design and vision of Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV aims to provide a stable protocol with massive scalability potential, supporting a new kind of peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is designed to handle high transaction volumes efficiently and inexpensively, making it suitable for businesses and applications requiring robust blockchain solutions. Bitcoin SV's issuance model follows the same halving schedule as Bitcoin, with a capped supply of 21 million coins.
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The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.
For a more in-depth understanding of BitcoinSV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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