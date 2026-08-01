Marina Protocol Price Today

The live Marina Protocol (BAY) price today is $ 0.017681, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017681 per BAY.

Marina Protocol currently ranks #1577 by market capitalization at $ 3.54M, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BAY. During the last 24 hours, BAY traded between $ 0.017671 (low) and $ 0.018012 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1886056313017802, while the all-time low was $ 0.0071243300843189.

In short-term performance, BAY moved -0.24% in the last hour and -1.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.98K.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Market Information

Rank No.1577 Market Cap $ 3.54M$ 3.54M $ 3.54M Volume (24H) $ 60.98K$ 60.98K $ 60.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.68M$ 17.68M $ 17.68M Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Marina Protocol is $ 3.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.98K. The circulating supply of BAY is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.68M.