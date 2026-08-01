Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Marina Protocol price today is 0.017681 USD.BAY market cap is 3,536,200 USD. Track real-time BAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Marina Protocol price today is 0.017681 USD.BAY market cap is 3,536,200 USD. Track real-time BAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About BAY

BAY Price Info

What is BAY

BAY Whitepaper

BAY Official Website

BAY Tokenomics

BAY Price Forecast

BAY History

BAY Buying Guide

BAY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BAY Spot

BAY USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Marina Protocol Logo

Marina Protocol Price(BAY)

1 BAY to USD Live Price:

$0.017681
$0.017681$0.017681
-0.01%1D
USD
Marina Protocol (BAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:33:09 (UTC+8)

Marina Protocol Market Statistics

Marina Protocol price today is $ 0.017681, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.017681 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.017671 - $ 0.018012 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.54M USD (rank #1577)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.98K
Circulating Supply200.00M BAY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (20.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 17.68M USD
All-Time High$ 0.1886056313017802 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:33:09

Marina Protocol Price Today

The live Marina Protocol (BAY) price today is $ 0.017681, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.017681 per BAY.

Marina Protocol currently ranks #1577 by market capitalization at $ 3.54M, with a circulating supply of 200.00M BAY. During the last 24 hours, BAY traded between $ 0.017671 (low) and $ 0.018012 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1886056313017802, while the all-time low was $ 0.0071243300843189.

In short-term performance, BAY moved -0.24% in the last hour and -1.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.98K.

Marina Protocol (BAY) Market Information

No.1577

$ 3.54M
$ 3.54M$ 3.54M

$ 60.98K
$ 60.98K$ 60.98K

$ 17.68M
$ 17.68M$ 17.68M

200.00M
200.00M 200.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

20.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Marina Protocol is $ 3.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.98K. The circulating supply of BAY is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.68M.

Marina Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.017671
$ 0.017671$ 0.017671
24H Low
$ 0.018012
$ 0.018012$ 0.018012
24H High

$ 0.017671
$ 0.017671$ 0.017671

$ 0.018012
$ 0.018012$ 0.018012

$ 0.1886056313017802
$ 0.1886056313017802$ 0.1886056313017802

$ 0.0071243300843189
$ 0.0071243300843189$ 0.0071243300843189

-0.24%

-0.01%

-1.67%

-1.67%

Trade Marina Protocol (BAY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BAY spot and futures markets, compare Marina Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAY/USDT
$0.017681
$0.017681$0.017681
-0.03%
3.44M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Marina Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Marina Protocol (BAY)

A next-generation global marketing technology (MarTech) infrastructure with over 1.3 million users across 200 countries. The platform transforms traditional Web2 quizzes, missions, and events into fully automated Web3 campaigns with instant on-chain rewards. By combining SDKs, embed codes, social-login wallets, and gasless onboarding, it significantly lowers participation barriers while enabling brands, marketers, and communities to run global campaigns efficiently and transparently.

Marina Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marina Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Marina Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Marina Protocol (BAY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:33:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Marina Protocol

BAYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BAY with leverage. Explore BAYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1546
$0.1546$0.1546

+415.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2484
$1.2484$1.2484

+1,148.40%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007370
$0.007370$0.007370

-4.02%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7235
$0.7235$0.7235

-2.12%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4586
$2.4586$2.4586

-5.43%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2484
$1.2484$1.2484

+1,148.40%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1546
$0.1546$0.1546

+415.33%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007100
$0.0007100$0.0007100

+14.42%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000277
$0.0000277$0.0000277

+38.50%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.031067
$0.031067$0.031067

+10.20%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BAY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAY
BAY
USD
USD

1 BAY = 0.017681 USD