Algorand Price(ALGO)
Algorand price today is $ 0.09109, down 0.46% in the last 24 hours.
The live Algorand (ALGO) price today is $ 0.09109, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09109 per ALGO.
Algorand currently ranks #64 by market capitalization at $ 813.01M, with a circulating supply of 8.93B ALGO. During the last 24 hours, ALGO traded between $ 0.09058 (low) and $ 0.09521 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.28017860614, while the all-time low was $ 0.08000000015023717.
In short-term performance, ALGO moved -0.43% in the last hour and +16.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 125.00K.
No.64
89.25%
0.03%
2019-06-17 00:00:00
ALGO
The current Market Cap of Algorand is $ 813.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.00K. The circulating supply of ALGO is 8.93B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 910.90M.
-0.43%
-0.45%
+16.79%
+16.79%
Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain network designed to facilitate frictionless finance and the convergence of traditional and decentralized financial systems. The platform aims to solve the blockchain trilemma of achieving scalability, security, and decentralization all at once. Built on a pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) consensus protocol, it offers immediate transaction finality and high throughput, making it suitable for large-scale applications. ALGO, the native cryptocurrency of the Algorand network, is used for transaction fees, participation in consensus, and rewarding network participants. Algorand's ecosystem supports a range of applications, including DeFi (decentralized finance), traditional financial tools, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
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Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
For a more in-depth understanding of Algorand, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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