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The live Algorand price today is 0.09109 USD.ALGO market cap is 813,012,786.75168913713 USD. Track real-time ALGO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Algorand price today is 0.09109 USD.ALGO market cap is 813,012,786.75168913713 USD. Track real-time ALGO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Algorand Price(ALGO)

1 ALGO to USD Live Price:

$0.09109
$0.09109$0.09109
-0.46%1D
USD
Algorand (ALGO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:58:10 (UTC+8)

Algorand Market Statistics

Algorand price today is $ 0.09109, down 0.46% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09109 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.09058 - $ 0.09521 USD
Market Capitalization$ 813.01M USD (rank #64)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 125.00K
Circulating Supply8.93B ALGO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (89.25%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 910.90M USD
All-Time High$ 3.28017860614 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:58:10

Algorand Price Today

The live Algorand (ALGO) price today is $ 0.09109, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09109 per ALGO.

Algorand currently ranks #64 by market capitalization at $ 813.01M, with a circulating supply of 8.93B ALGO. During the last 24 hours, ALGO traded between $ 0.09058 (low) and $ 0.09521 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.28017860614, while the all-time low was $ 0.08000000015023717.

In short-term performance, ALGO moved -0.43% in the last hour and +16.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 125.00K.

Algorand (ALGO) Market Information

No.64

$ 813.01M
$ 813.01M$ 813.01M

$ 125.00K
$ 125.00K$ 125.00K

$ 910.90M
$ 910.90M$ 910.90M

8.93B
8.93B 8.93B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

89.25%

0.03%

2019-06-17 00:00:00

$ 0.05
$ 0.05$ 0.05

ALGO

The current Market Cap of Algorand is $ 813.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.00K. The circulating supply of ALGO is 8.93B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 910.90M.

Algorand Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09058
$ 0.09058$ 0.09058
24H Low
$ 0.09521
$ 0.09521$ 0.09521
24H High

$ 0.09058
$ 0.09058$ 0.09058

$ 0.09521
$ 0.09521$ 0.09521

$ 3.28017860614
$ 3.28017860614$ 3.28017860614

$ 0.08000000015023717
$ 0.08000000015023717$ 0.08000000015023717

-0.43%

-0.45%

+16.79%

+16.79%

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain network designed to facilitate frictionless finance and the convergence of traditional and decentralized financial systems. The platform aims to solve the blockchain trilemma of achieving scalability, security, and decentralization all at once. Built on a pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) consensus protocol, it offers immediate transaction finality and high throughput, making it suitable for large-scale applications. ALGO, the native cryptocurrency of the Algorand network, is used for transaction fees, participation in consensus, and rewarding network participants. Algorand's ecosystem supports a range of applications, including DeFi (decentralized finance), traditional financial tools, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Trade Algorand (ALGO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ALGO spot and futures markets, compare Algorand trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ALGO/USDT
$0.09108
$0.09108$0.09108
-0.57%
1.35M (USDT)
ALGO/USDC
$0.09116
$0.09116$0.09116
-0.29%
278.27K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Algorand: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Whitepaper

Algorand Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Algorand, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Algorand Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Algorand (ALGO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:58:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Algorand

ALGOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ALGO with leverage. Explore ALGOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ALGO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ALGO
ALGO
USD
USD

1 ALGO = 0.09109 USD