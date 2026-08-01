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The live JOE price today is 0.03026 USD.JOE market cap is 13,834,316.94082 USD. Track real-time JOE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live JOE price today is 0.03026 USD.JOE market cap is 13,834,316.94082 USD. Track real-time JOE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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JOE Price Info

What is JOE

JOE Official Website

JOE Tokenomics

JOE Price Forecast

JOE History

JOE Buying Guide

JOE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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JOE Price(JOE)

1 JOE to USD Live Price:

$0.03019
$0.03019$0.03019
-1.27%1D
USD
JOE (JOE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:11:32 (UTC+8)

JOE Market Statistics

JOE price today is $ 0.03026, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03026 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02991 - $ 0.0311 USD
Market Capitalization$ 13.83M USD (rank #828)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.89K
Circulating Supply457.18M JOE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (91.43%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 15.13M USD
All-Time High$ 5.0236563094316873 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:11:32

JOE Price Today

The live JOE (JOE) price today is $ 0.03026, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03026 per JOE.

JOE currently ranks #828 by market capitalization at $ 13.83M, with a circulating supply of 457.18M JOE. During the last 24 hours, JOE traded between $ 0.02991 (low) and $ 0.0311 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.0236563094316873, while the all-time low was $ 0.02775872271292831.

In short-term performance, JOE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +12.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.89K.

JOE (JOE) Market Information

No.828

$ 13.83M
$ 13.83M$ 13.83M

$ 56.89K
$ 56.89K$ 56.89K

$ 15.13M
$ 15.13M$ 15.13M

457.18M
457.18M 457.18M

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

464,573,155
464,573,155 464,573,155

91.43%

AVAX_CCHAIN

The current Market Cap of JOE is $ 13.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.89K. The circulating supply of JOE is 457.18M, with a total supply of 464573155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.13M.

JOE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02991
$ 0.02991$ 0.02991
24H Low
$ 0.0311
$ 0.0311$ 0.0311
24H High

$ 0.02991
$ 0.02991$ 0.02991

$ 0.0311
$ 0.0311$ 0.0311

$ 5.0236563094316873
$ 5.0236563094316873$ 5.0236563094316873

$ 0.02775872271292831
$ 0.02775872271292831$ 0.02775872271292831

-0.30%

-1.27%

+12.19%

+12.19%

About JOE

Trader Joe (JOE) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and yield farming platform on the Avalanche network. It allows users to trade any Avalanche-based tokens directly from their wallets in a permissionless and non-custodial manner, and to earn yields by providing liquidity to various pools. JOE's consensus mechanism is based on Avalanche's Proof of Stake (PoS) model. The platform also features a unique token called JOE, which is used for governance decisions and incentivizing user participation in the ecosystem. As a key player in the Avalanche ecosystem, Trader Joe aims to provide a seamless and efficient trading experience while fostering a community-driven approach to platform development.

Trade JOE (JOE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JOE spot and futures markets, compare JOE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JOE/USDT
$0.03026
$0.03026$0.03026
-0.94%
1.88M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for JOE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is JOE (JOE)

Trader Joe is your one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network.

JOE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JOE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official JOE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About JOE (JOE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:11:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about JOE

JOEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JOE with leverage. Explore JOEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JOE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JOE
JOE
USD
USD

1 JOE = 0.03026 USD