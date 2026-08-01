JOE Price(JOE)
JOE price today is $ 0.03026, down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live JOE (JOE) price today is $ 0.03026, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03026 per JOE.
JOE currently ranks #828 by market capitalization at $ 13.83M, with a circulating supply of 457.18M JOE. During the last 24 hours, JOE traded between $ 0.02991 (low) and $ 0.0311 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.0236563094316873, while the all-time low was $ 0.02775872271292831.
In short-term performance, JOE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +12.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.89K.
No.828
91.43%
AVAX_CCHAIN
The current Market Cap of JOE is $ 13.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.89K. The circulating supply of JOE is 457.18M, with a total supply of 464573155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.13M.
-0.30%
-1.27%
+12.19%
+12.19%
Trader Joe (JOE) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and yield farming platform on the Avalanche network. It allows users to trade any Avalanche-based tokens directly from their wallets in a permissionless and non-custodial manner, and to earn yields by providing liquidity to various pools. JOE's consensus mechanism is based on Avalanche's Proof of Stake (PoS) model. The platform also features a unique token called JOE, which is used for governance decisions and incentivizing user participation in the ecosystem. As a key player in the Avalanche ecosystem, Trader Joe aims to provide a seamless and efficient trading experience while fostering a community-driven approach to platform development.
Explore live JOE spot and futures markets, compare JOE trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for JOE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Trader Joe is your one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network.
For a more in-depth understanding of JOE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on JOE with leverage. Explore JOEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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