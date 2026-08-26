SaucerSwap Price(SAUCE)
SaucerSwap price today is $ 0.01389, down 0.57% in the last 24 hours.
The live SaucerSwap (SAUCE) price today is $ 0.01389, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01389 per SAUCE.
SaucerSwap currently ranks #821 by market capitalization at $ 12.59M, with a circulating supply of 906.43M SAUCE. During the last 24 hours, SAUCE traded between $ 0.01389 (low) and $ 0.01554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2324091642499139, while the all-time low was $ 0.00997402053641286.
In short-term performance, SAUCE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +12.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.69K.
No.821
90.64%
HBAR
The current Market Cap of SaucerSwap is $ 12.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.69K. The circulating supply of SAUCE is 906.43M, with a total supply of 906632320.30059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.89M.
0.00%
-0.57%
+12.01%
+12.01%
SAUCE is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and interactions in the digital world, providing a secure and efficient means of exchange. The general purpose of SAUCE is to enable seamless transactions, smart contracts, and governance in the digital ecosystem. Its consensus model is based on proof-of-stake, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency and scalability. The supply and issuance model of SAUCE is designed to maintain a balance between demand and supply, ensuring stability in its value. Typical uses of SAUCE include digital payments, execution of smart contracts, and participation in governance decisions within its ecosystem.
Explore live SAUCE spot and futures markets, compare SaucerSwap trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SaucerSwap: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.
For a more in-depth understanding of SaucerSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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