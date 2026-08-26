SaucerSwap Price Today

The live SaucerSwap (SAUCE) price today is $ 0.01389, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01389 per SAUCE.

SaucerSwap currently ranks #821 by market capitalization at $ 12.59M, with a circulating supply of 906.43M SAUCE. During the last 24 hours, SAUCE traded between $ 0.01389 (low) and $ 0.01554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2324091642499139, while the all-time low was $ 0.00997402053641286.

In short-term performance, SAUCE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +12.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.69K.

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Market Information

Rank No.821 Market Cap $ 12.59M$ 12.59M $ 12.59M Volume (24H) $ 5.69K$ 5.69K $ 5.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.89M$ 13.89M $ 13.89M Circulation Supply 906.43M 906.43M 906.43M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 906,632,320.30059 906,632,320.30059 906,632,320.30059 Circulation Rate 90.64% Public Blockchain HBAR

The current Market Cap of SaucerSwap is $ 12.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.69K. The circulating supply of SAUCE is 906.43M, with a total supply of 906632320.30059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.89M.