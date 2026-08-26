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The live SaucerSwap price today is 0.01389 USD.SAUCE market cap is 12,590,345.46045032082 USD. Track real-time SAUCE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SaucerSwap price today is 0.01389 USD.SAUCE market cap is 12,590,345.46045032082 USD. Track real-time SAUCE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SaucerSwap Logo

SaucerSwap Price(SAUCE)

1 SAUCE to USD Live Price:

$0.01389
$0.01389$0.01389
-0.57%1D
USD
SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:36:43 (UTC+8)

SaucerSwap Market Statistics

SaucerSwap price today is $ 0.01389, down 0.57% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01389 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01389 - $ 0.01554 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.59M USD (rank #821)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 5.69K
Circulating Supply906.43M SAUCE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (90.64%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.89M USD
All-Time High$ 0.2324091642499139 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:36:43

SaucerSwap Price Today

The live SaucerSwap (SAUCE) price today is $ 0.01389, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01389 per SAUCE.

SaucerSwap currently ranks #821 by market capitalization at $ 12.59M, with a circulating supply of 906.43M SAUCE. During the last 24 hours, SAUCE traded between $ 0.01389 (low) and $ 0.01554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2324091642499139, while the all-time low was $ 0.00997402053641286.

In short-term performance, SAUCE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +12.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.69K.

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) Market Information

No.821

$ 12.59M
$ 12.59M$ 12.59M

$ 5.69K
$ 5.69K$ 5.69K

$ 13.89M
$ 13.89M$ 13.89M

906.43M
906.43M 906.43M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

906,632,320.30059
906,632,320.30059 906,632,320.30059

90.64%

HBAR

The current Market Cap of SaucerSwap is $ 12.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.69K. The circulating supply of SAUCE is 906.43M, with a total supply of 906632320.30059. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.89M.

SaucerSwap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01389
$ 0.01389$ 0.01389
24H Low
$ 0.01554
$ 0.01554$ 0.01554
24H High

$ 0.01389
$ 0.01389$ 0.01389

$ 0.01554
$ 0.01554$ 0.01554

$ 0.2324091642499139
$ 0.2324091642499139$ 0.2324091642499139

$ 0.00997402053641286
$ 0.00997402053641286$ 0.00997402053641286

0.00%

-0.57%

+12.01%

+12.01%

About SaucerSwap

SAUCE is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and interactions in the digital world, providing a secure and efficient means of exchange. The general purpose of SAUCE is to enable seamless transactions, smart contracts, and governance in the digital ecosystem. Its consensus model is based on proof-of-stake, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency and scalability. The supply and issuance model of SAUCE is designed to maintain a balance between demand and supply, ensuring stability in its value. Typical uses of SAUCE include digital payments, execution of smart contracts, and participation in governance decisions within its ecosystem.

Trade SaucerSwap (SAUCE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SAUCE spot and futures markets, compare SaucerSwap trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SAUCE/USDT
$0.01389
$0.01389$0.01389
-0.57%
387.73K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SaucerSwap: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SaucerSwap (SAUCE)

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

SaucerSwap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SaucerSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SaucerSwap Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SaucerSwap (SAUCE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:36:43 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SaucerSwap

SAUCEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SAUCE with leverage. Explore SAUCEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SAUCE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SAUCE
SAUCE
USD
USD

1 SAUCE = 0.01389 USD