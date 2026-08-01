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The live CRYPGPT price today is 0.06742 USD.CRYPGPT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CRYPGPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CRYPGPT price today is 0.06742 USD.CRYPGPT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CRYPGPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CRYPGPT

CRYPGPT Price Info

What is CRYPGPT

CRYPGPT Whitepaper

CRYPGPT Official Website

CRYPGPT Tokenomics

CRYPGPT Price Forecast

CRYPGPT History

CRYPGPT Buying Guide

CRYPGPT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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CRYPGPT Price(CRYPGPT)

1 CRYPGPT to USD Live Price:

$0.06742
$0.06742$0.06742
-0.05%1D
USD
CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:28:55 (UTC+8)

CRYPGPT Market Statistics

CRYPGPT price today is $ 0.06742, down 0.05% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06742 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.06481 - $ 0.06958 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.16K
Circulating Supply-- CRYPGPT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 57.31M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:28:55

CRYPGPT Price Today

The live CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) price today is $ 0.06742, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPGPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06742 per CRYPGPT.

CRYPGPT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CRYPGPT. During the last 24 hours, CRYPGPT traded between $ 0.06481 (low) and $ 0.06958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CRYPGPT moved -0.03% in the last hour and +21.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.16K.

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Market Information

--
----

$ 60.16K
$ 60.16K$ 60.16K

$ 57.31M
$ 57.31M$ 57.31M

--
----

850,000,000
850,000,000 850,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of CRYPGPT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.16K. The circulating supply of CRYPGPT is --, with a total supply of 850000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.31M.

CRYPGPT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06481
$ 0.06481$ 0.06481
24H Low
$ 0.06958
$ 0.06958$ 0.06958
24H High

$ 0.06481
$ 0.06481$ 0.06481

$ 0.06958
$ 0.06958$ 0.06958

--
----

--
----

-0.03%

-0.05%

+21.23%

+21.23%

Trade CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CRYPGPT spot and futures markets, compare CRYPGPT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRYPGPT/USDT
$0.06741
$0.06741$0.06741
-0.06%
914.93K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CRYPGPT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT)

CrypGPT is more than just a token, it is a complete AI-powered crypto ecosystem built for traders, investors, communities, and businesses. Our mission is to simplify Web3 by addressing its biggest challenges. With AI-driven trading signals and bots, complex trading decisions become smarter and easier.

CRYPGPT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CRYPGPT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CRYPGPT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:28:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CRYPGPT

CRYPGPTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CRYPGPT with leverage. Explore CRYPGPTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CRYPGPT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRYPGPT
CRYPGPT
USD
USD

1 CRYPGPT = 0.06741 USD