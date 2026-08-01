CRYPGPT Price Today

The live CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) price today is $ 0.06742, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPGPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06742 per CRYPGPT.

CRYPGPT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CRYPGPT. During the last 24 hours, CRYPGPT traded between $ 0.06481 (low) and $ 0.06958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CRYPGPT moved -0.03% in the last hour and +21.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.16K.

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.16K$ 60.16K $ 60.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.31M$ 57.31M $ 57.31M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 850,000,000 850,000,000 850,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of CRYPGPT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.16K. The circulating supply of CRYPGPT is --, with a total supply of 850000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.31M.