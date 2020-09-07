Alchemy Price(ACH)
Alchemy price today is $ 0.005032, up 0.29% in the last 24 hours.
The live Alchemy (ACH) price today is $ 0.005032, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005032 per ACH.
Alchemy currently ranks #381 by market capitalization at $ 50.32M, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ACH. During the last 24 hours, ACH traded between $ 0.004915 (low) and $ 0.005157 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19750365, while the all-time low was $ 0.00133775.
In short-term performance, ACH moved +0.51% in the last hour and +18.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.02K.
No.381
65.16%
2020-09-07 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Alchemy is $ 50.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.02K. The circulating supply of ACH is 10.00B, with a total supply of 15346246087.99998777. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.22M.
+0.51%
+0.29%
+18.81%
+18.81%
Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway that aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital economies. It leverages blockchain technology to enable seamless transactions between crypto and fiat currencies, providing businesses and consumers with a versatile payment solution. ACH's primary function is to serve as the utility token within the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, facilitating transaction processing and access to a range of financial services. The token operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 standard, and its supply is governed by a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens burned with each transaction. This makes ACH an integral part of Alchemy Pay's mission to drive widespread crypto adoption and enhance the efficiency of digital payments.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Alchemy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
For a more in-depth understanding of Alchemy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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