The live Velvet price today is 0.20524 USD. Track real-time VELVET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VELVET price trend easily at MEXC now.

Velvet Logo

Velvet Price(VELVET)

1 VELVET to USD Live Price:

$0.20524
-3.32%1D
USD
Velvet (VELVET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:33:10 (UTC+8)

Velvet (VELVET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.19903
24H Low
$ 0.22649
24H High

$ 0.19903
$ 0.22649
$ 0.31715699544548037
$ 0.032064654757022706
+0.50%

-3.32%

+2.81%

+2.81%

Velvet (VELVET) real-time price is $ 0.20524. Over the past 24 hours, VELVET traded between a low of $ 0.19903 and a high of $ 0.22649, showing active market volatility. VELVET's all-time high price is $ 0.31715699544548037, while its all-time low price is $ 0.032064654757022706.

In terms of short-term performance, VELVET has changed by +0.50% over the past hour, -3.32% over 24 hours, and +2.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Velvet (VELVET) Market Information

No.885

$ 18.70M
$ 107.99K
$ 205.24M
91.14M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
9.11%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Velvet is $ 18.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.99K. The circulating supply of VELVET is 91.14M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.24M.

Velvet (VELVET) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Velvet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007048-3.32%
30 Days$ +0.01319+6.86%
60 Days$ +0.14007+214.93%
90 Days$ +0.15583+315.38%
Velvet Price Change Today

Today, VELVET recorded a change of $ -0.007048 (-3.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Velvet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01319 (+6.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Velvet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VELVET saw a change of $ +0.14007 (+214.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Velvet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.15583 (+315.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Velvet (VELVET)?

Check out the Velvet Price History page now.

What is Velvet (VELVET)

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

Velvet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Velvet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VELVET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Velvet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Velvet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Velvet Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Velvet (VELVET) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Velvet (VELVET) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Velvet.

Check the Velvet price prediction now!

Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet (VELVET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VELVET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Velvet (VELVET)

Looking for how to buy Velvet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Velvet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Velvet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Velvet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Velvet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Velvet

How much is Velvet (VELVET) worth today?
The live VELVET price in USD is 0.20524 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VELVET to USD price?
The current price of VELVET to USD is $ 0.20524. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Velvet?
The market cap for VELVET is $ 18.70M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VELVET?
The circulating supply of VELVET is 91.14M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VELVET?
VELVET achieved an ATH price of 0.31715699544548037 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VELVET?
VELVET saw an ATL price of 0.032064654757022706 USD.
What is the trading volume of VELVET?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VELVET is $ 107.99K USD.
Will VELVET go higher this year?
VELVET might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VELVET price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

