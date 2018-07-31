VeThor Token Price Today

The live VeThor Token (VTHO) price today is $ 0.000372, with a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTHO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000372 per VTHO.

VeThor Token currently ranks #469 by market capitalization at $ 37.48M, with a circulating supply of 100.76B VTHO. During the last 24 hours, VTHO traded between $ 0.0003648 (low) and $ 0.0003969 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0420125, while the all-time low was $ 0.000152617258992.

In short-term performance, VTHO moved -0.70% in the last hour and +19.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.82K.

VeThor Token (VTHO) Market Information

Rank No.469 Market Cap $ 37.48M$ 37.48M $ 37.48M Volume (24H) $ 72.82K$ 72.82K $ 72.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.48M$ 37.48M $ 37.48M Circulation Supply 100.76B 100.76B 100.76B Total Supply 100,757,254,320 100,757,254,320 100,757,254,320 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2018-07-31 00:00:00 Public Blockchain VET

The current Market Cap of VeThor Token is $ 37.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.82K. The circulating supply of VTHO is 100.76B, with a total supply of 100757254320. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.48M.