VeThor Token Price(VTHO)
VeThor Token price today is $ 0.000372, down 3.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live VeThor Token (VTHO) price today is $ 0.000372, with a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTHO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000372 per VTHO.
VeThor Token currently ranks #469 by market capitalization at $ 37.48M, with a circulating supply of 100.76B VTHO. During the last 24 hours, VTHO traded between $ 0.0003648 (low) and $ 0.0003969 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0420125, while the all-time low was $ 0.000152617258992.
In short-term performance, VTHO moved -0.70% in the last hour and +19.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.82K.
No.469
0.01%
2018-07-31 00:00:00
VET
The current Market Cap of VeThor Token is $ 37.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.82K. The circulating supply of VTHO is 100.76B, with a total supply of 100757254320. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.48M.
-0.70%
-3.30%
+19.92%
+19.92%
VeChain Thor Energy (VTHO) is the secondary cryptocurrency of the VeChain blockchain, a platform designed to enhance supply chain management and business processes. VTHO is used as "gas" or energy to power transactions and smart contract interactions on the VeChain network, similar to the role of Ether in the Ethereum blockchain. It is automatically generated by holding VeChain's primary token, VET, in a process known as staking. The dual-token system is designed to decouple the cost of using blockchain services from market speculation. This design allows the VeChain blockchain to maintain stable transaction costs, making it more predictable and user-friendly for businesses.
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VeThor Token (VTHO) is the utility token of the VeChainThor blockchain, serving as gas for transactions, smart contracts, and on-chain activities. Its use is essential for network functionality. VeChain’s dual-token model separates VET (value) from VTHO (utility), ensuring predictable costs and scalability. VTHO is also earned through the StarGate staking program, adding value for users. As a VIP-180 Standard token, it underpins VeChain’s mission to support blockchain adoption and real-world applications. With rising transaction demand driving utility and potential value, VTHO remains a core asset in the expanding VeChain ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of VeThor Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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