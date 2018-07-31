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The live VeThor Token price today is 0.000372 USD.VTHO market cap is 37,481,698.60704 USD. Track real-time VTHO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VeThor Token price today is 0.000372 USD.VTHO market cap is 37,481,698.60704 USD. Track real-time VTHO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VeThor Token Price(VTHO)

1 VTHO to USD Live Price:

$0.000372
$0.000372$0.000372
-3.30%1D
USD
VeThor Token (VTHO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:03:44 (UTC+8)

VeThor Token Market Statistics

VeThor Token price today is $ 0.000372, down 3.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000372 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0003648 - $ 0.0003969 USD
Market Capitalization$ 37.48M USD (rank #469)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 72.82K
Circulating Supply100.76B VTHO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 37.48M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0420125 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:03:44

VeThor Token Price Today

The live VeThor Token (VTHO) price today is $ 0.000372, with a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTHO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000372 per VTHO.

VeThor Token currently ranks #469 by market capitalization at $ 37.48M, with a circulating supply of 100.76B VTHO. During the last 24 hours, VTHO traded between $ 0.0003648 (low) and $ 0.0003969 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0420125, while the all-time low was $ 0.000152617258992.

In short-term performance, VTHO moved -0.70% in the last hour and +19.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.82K.

VeThor Token (VTHO) Market Information

No.469

$ 37.48M
$ 37.48M$ 37.48M

$ 72.82K
$ 72.82K$ 72.82K

$ 37.48M
$ 37.48M$ 37.48M

100.76B
100.76B 100.76B

100,757,254,320
100,757,254,320 100,757,254,320

0.01%

2018-07-31 00:00:00

VET

The current Market Cap of VeThor Token is $ 37.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.82K. The circulating supply of VTHO is 100.76B, with a total supply of 100757254320. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.48M.

VeThor Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0003648
$ 0.0003648$ 0.0003648
24H Low
$ 0.0003969
$ 0.0003969$ 0.0003969
24H High

$ 0.0003648
$ 0.0003648$ 0.0003648

$ 0.0003969
$ 0.0003969$ 0.0003969

$ 0.0420125
$ 0.0420125$ 0.0420125

$ 0.000152617258992
$ 0.000152617258992$ 0.000152617258992

-0.70%

-3.30%

+19.92%

+19.92%

About VeThor Token

VeChain Thor Energy (VTHO) is the secondary cryptocurrency of the VeChain blockchain, a platform designed to enhance supply chain management and business processes. VTHO is used as "gas" or energy to power transactions and smart contract interactions on the VeChain network, similar to the role of Ether in the Ethereum blockchain. It is automatically generated by holding VeChain's primary token, VET, in a process known as staking. The dual-token system is designed to decouple the cost of using blockchain services from market speculation. This design allows the VeChain blockchain to maintain stable transaction costs, making it more predictable and user-friendly for businesses.

Trade VeThor Token (VTHO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VTHO spot and futures markets, compare VeThor Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VTHO/USDT
$0.000372
$0.000372$0.000372
-3.20%
191.62M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VeThor Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VeThor Token (VTHO)

VeThor Token (VTHO) is the utility token of the VeChainThor blockchain, serving as gas for transactions, smart contracts, and on-chain activities. Its use is essential for network functionality. VeChain’s dual-token model separates VET (value) from VTHO (utility), ensuring predictable costs and scalability. VTHO is also earned through the StarGate staking program, adding value for users. As a VIP-180 Standard token, it underpins VeChain’s mission to support blockchain adoption and real-world applications. With rising transaction demand driving utility and potential value, VTHO remains a core asset in the expanding VeChain ecosystem.

Whitepaper

VeThor Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VeThor Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VeThor Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About VeThor Token (VTHO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:03:44 (UTC+8)

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VTHOUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VTHO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VTHO
VTHO
USD
USD

1 VTHO = 0.000372 USD