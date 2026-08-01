Just a jacket Price Today

The live Just a jacket (JACKET) price today is $ 0.000202, with a 5.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current JACKET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000202 per JACKET.

Just a jacket currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JACKET. During the last 24 hours, JACKET traded between $ 0.0001774 (low) and $ 0.0002643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JACKET moved -0.50% in the last hour and -12.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.34K.

Just a jacket (JACKET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.34K$ 56.34K $ 56.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 202.00K$ 202.00K $ 202.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Just a jacket is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.34K. The circulating supply of JACKET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.00K.