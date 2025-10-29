What is Avantis (AVNT)

Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment. Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment.

Avantis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Avantis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVNT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Avantis on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Avantis buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Avantis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Avantis (AVNT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Avantis (AVNT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Avantis.

Check the Avantis price prediction now!

Avantis (AVNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Avantis (AVNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Avantis (AVNT)

Looking for how to buy Avantis? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Avantis on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVNT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Avantis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avantis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avantis How much is Avantis (AVNT) worth today? The live AVNT price in USD is 0.6669 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AVNT to USD price? $ 0.6669 . Check out The current price of AVNT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Avantis? The market cap for AVNT is $ 172.20M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AVNT? The circulating supply of AVNT is 258.21M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AVNT? AVNT achieved an ATH price of 2.662191408541985 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AVNT? AVNT saw an ATL price of 0.17956381875221758 USD . What is the trading volume of AVNT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AVNT is $ 2.06M USD . Will AVNT go higher this year? AVNT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AVNT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Avantis (AVNT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC