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The live NuNet price today is 0.001956 USD.NTX market cap is 985,989.60474 USD. Track real-time NTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NuNet price today is 0.001956 USD.NTX market cap is 985,989.60474 USD. Track real-time NTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NuNet Price(NTX)

1 NTX to USD Live Price:

$0.001956
$0.001956$0.001956
-1.95%1D
USD
NuNet (NTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:20:29 (UTC+8)

NuNet Market Statistics

NuNet price today is $ 0.001956, down 1.95% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001956 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001947 - $ 0.002234 USD
Market Capitalization$ 985.99K USD (rank #1791)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 29.60K
Circulating Supply504.08M NTX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (50.40%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.96M USD
All-Time High$ 0.2398202318478 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:20:29

NuNet Price Today

The live NuNet (NTX) price today is $ 0.001956, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001956 per NTX.

NuNet currently ranks #1791 by market capitalization at $ 985.99K, with a circulating supply of 504.08M NTX. During the last 24 hours, NTX traded between $ 0.001947 (low) and $ 0.002234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2398202318478, while the all-time low was $ 0.00183819669961808.

In short-term performance, NTX moved -1.27% in the last hour and +8.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.60K.

NuNet (NTX) Market Information

No.1791

$ 985.99K
$ 985.99K$ 985.99K

$ 29.60K
$ 29.60K$ 29.60K

$ 1.96M
$ 1.96M$ 1.96M

504.08M
504.08M 504.08M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

50.40%

ETH

The current Market Cap of NuNet is $ 985.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.60K. The circulating supply of NTX is 504.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.

NuNet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001947
$ 0.001947$ 0.001947
24H Low
$ 0.002234
$ 0.002234$ 0.002234
24H High

$ 0.001947
$ 0.001947$ 0.001947

$ 0.002234
$ 0.002234$ 0.002234

$ 0.2398202318478
$ 0.2398202318478$ 0.2398202318478

$ 0.00183819669961808
$ 0.00183819669961808$ 0.00183819669961808

-1.27%

-1.95%

+8.00%

+8.00%

About NuNet

NTX is a cryptocurrency asset that operates on a blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and provide a decentralized platform for the development and execution of smart contracts. The asset utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to the proof-of-work model. NTX's primary use is to provide an alternative payment method that is secure, transparent, and not controlled by any central authority. Additionally, it serves as a fuel for executing smart contracts within its ecosystem, thereby enabling developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. The supply and issuance model of NTX is predetermined and publicly available, ensuring transparency and predictability.

Trade NuNet (NTX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NTX spot and futures markets, compare NuNet trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NTX/USDT
$0.001956
$0.001956$0.001956
-1.95%
14.55M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NuNet: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NuNet (NTX)

NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad.

NuNet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NuNet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NuNet Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NuNet (NTX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:20:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NuNet

NTXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NTX with leverage. Explore NTXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NTX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NTX
NTX
USD
USD

1 NTX = 0.001955 USD