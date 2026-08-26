NuNet Price Today

The live NuNet (NTX) price today is $ 0.001956, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001956 per NTX.

NuNet currently ranks #1791 by market capitalization at $ 985.99K, with a circulating supply of 504.08M NTX. During the last 24 hours, NTX traded between $ 0.001947 (low) and $ 0.002234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2398202318478, while the all-time low was $ 0.00183819669961808.

In short-term performance, NTX moved -1.27% in the last hour and +8.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.60K.

NuNet (NTX) Market Information

Rank No.1791 Market Cap $ 985.99K$ 985.99K $ 985.99K Volume (24H) $ 29.60K$ 29.60K $ 29.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Circulation Supply 504.08M 504.08M 504.08M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 50.40% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of NuNet is $ 985.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.60K. The circulating supply of NTX is 504.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.