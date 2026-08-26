NuNet Price(NTX)
NuNet price today is $ 0.001956, down 1.95% in the last 24 hours.
The live NuNet (NTX) price today is $ 0.001956, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001956 per NTX.
NuNet currently ranks #1791 by market capitalization at $ 985.99K, with a circulating supply of 504.08M NTX. During the last 24 hours, NTX traded between $ 0.001947 (low) and $ 0.002234 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2398202318478, while the all-time low was $ 0.00183819669961808.
In short-term performance, NTX moved -1.27% in the last hour and +8.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.60K.
No.1791
50.40%
ETH
The current Market Cap of NuNet is $ 985.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.60K. The circulating supply of NTX is 504.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.
-1.27%
-1.95%
+8.00%
+8.00%
NTX is a cryptocurrency asset that operates on a blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and provide a decentralized platform for the development and execution of smart contracts. The asset utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to the proof-of-work model. NTX's primary use is to provide an alternative payment method that is secure, transparent, and not controlled by any central authority. Additionally, it serves as a fuel for executing smart contracts within its ecosystem, thereby enabling developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. The supply and issuance model of NTX is predetermined and publicly available, ensuring transparency and predictability.
Explore live NTX spot and futures markets, compare NuNet trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NuNet: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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NuNet is the second project to spin-off from SingularityNET and the first project to launch from the SingularityDAO Launchpad.
For a more in-depth understanding of NuNet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on NTX with leverage. Explore NTXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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