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The live Polkastarter price today is 0.06018 USD.POLS market cap is 5,970,435.6501492018054 USD. Track real-time POLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Polkastarter price today is 0.06018 USD.POLS market cap is 5,970,435.6501492018054 USD. Track real-time POLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is POLS

POLS Whitepaper

POLS Official Website

POLS Tokenomics

POLS Price Forecast

POLS History

POLS Buying Guide

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Polkastarter Price(POLS)

1 POLS to USD Live Price:

$0.06
$0.06$0.06
-0.97%1D
USD
Polkastarter (POLS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:56:16 (UTC+8)

Polkastarter Market Statistics

Polkastarter price today is $ 0.06018, down 0.97% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06018 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05879 - $ 0.07002 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.97M USD (rank #1085)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.95K
Circulating Supply99.21M POLS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.02M USD
All-Time High$ 7.50831978 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:56:16

Polkastarter Price Today

The live Polkastarter (POLS) price today is $ 0.06018, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current POLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06018 per POLS.

Polkastarter currently ranks #1085 by market capitalization at $ 5.97M, with a circulating supply of 99.21M POLS. During the last 24 hours, POLS traded between $ 0.05879 (low) and $ 0.07002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.50831978, while the all-time low was $ 0.00147639.

In short-term performance, POLS moved +1.24% in the last hour and +19.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.95K.

Polkastarter (POLS) Market Information

No.1085

$ 5.97M
$ 5.97M$ 5.97M

$ 61.95K
$ 61.95K$ 61.95K

$ 6.02M
$ 6.02M$ 6.02M

99.21M
99.21M 99.21M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Polkastarter is $ 5.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.95K. The circulating supply of POLS is 99.21M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.02M.

Polkastarter Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05879
$ 0.05879$ 0.05879
24H Low
$ 0.07002
$ 0.07002$ 0.07002
24H High

$ 0.05879
$ 0.05879$ 0.05879

$ 0.07002
$ 0.07002$ 0.07002

$ 7.50831978
$ 7.50831978$ 7.50831978

$ 0.00147639
$ 0.00147639$ 0.00147639

+1.24%

-0.97%

+19.09%

+19.09%

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a cross-chain token pool platform that enables projects to raise and exchange capital in a decentralized and interoperable environment. Built on the Polkadot network, it utilizes a decentralized exchange (DEX) model to facilitate token auctions and swaps, aiming to provide a more efficient, transparent, and secure method of fundraising. POLS tokens serve multiple purposes within the Polkastarter ecosystem, including governance voting rights, fee reductions, and eligibility for participation in exclusive pools. The platform's design allows for multi-chain swaps, enabling projects to raise funds in multiple types of cryptocurrencies simultaneously.

Trade Polkastarter (POLS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live POLS spot and futures markets, compare Polkastarter trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
POLS/USDT
$0.06018
$0.06018$0.06018
-0.75%
1.03M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Polkastarter: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Polkastarter (POLS)

POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.

Polkastarter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polkastarter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polkastarter Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Polkastarter (POLS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:56:16 (UTC+8)

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POLSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on POLS with leverage. Explore POLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

POLS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

POLS
POLS
USD
USD

1 POLS = 0.06018 USD