What is Cosplay Token (COT)

A Japan-originated project aiming to connect the global cosplay community via the $COT token. It has evolved from the 'WorldCosplay' platform (1.2M+ users) and bridges real-world events with digital engagement to create a new economic sphere for the cosplay culture.

Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cosplay Token (COT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COT token's extensive tokenomics now!

Cosplay Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cosplay Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cosplay Token How much is Cosplay Token (COT) worth today? The live COT price in USD is 0.001877 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current COT to USD price? $ 0.001877 . Check out The current price of COT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cosplay Token? The market cap for COT is $ 740.21K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of COT? The circulating supply of COT is 394.36M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COT? COT achieved an ATH price of 0.20071997640034067 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COT? COT saw an ATL price of 0.001063216445440777 USD . What is the trading volume of COT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COT is $ 4.80K USD . Will COT go higher this year? COT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

