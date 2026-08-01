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The live Acurast price today is 0.11843 USD.ACU market cap is 25,699,310 USD. Track real-time ACU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Acurast price today is 0.11843 USD.ACU market cap is 25,699,310 USD. Track real-time ACU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Acurast Price(ACU)

1 ACU to USD Live Price:

$0.11874
$0.11874$0.11874
+0.75%1D
USD
Acurast (ACU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:46:10 (UTC+8)

Acurast Market Statistics

Acurast price today is $ 0.11843, up 0.75% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.11843 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.10816 - $ 0.11895 USD
Market Capitalization$ 25.70M USD (rank #766)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.55K
Circulating Supply217.00M ACU of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 118.43M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3364582894557055 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:46:10

Acurast Price Today

The live Acurast (ACU) price today is $ 0.11843, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11843 per ACU.

Acurast currently ranks #766 by market capitalization at $ 25.70M, with a circulating supply of 217.00M ACU. During the last 24 hours, ACU traded between $ 0.10816 (low) and $ 0.11895 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3364582894557055, while the all-time low was $ 0.0653352600137881.

In short-term performance, ACU moved +0.22% in the last hour and -4.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.55K.

Acurast (ACU) Market Information

No.766

$ 25.70M
$ 25.70M$ 25.70M

$ 61.55K
$ 61.55K$ 61.55K

$ 118.43M
$ 118.43M$ 118.43M

217.00M
217.00M 217.00M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Acurast is $ 25.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.55K. The circulating supply of ACU is 217.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.43M.

Acurast Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.10816
$ 0.10816$ 0.10816
24H Low
$ 0.11895
$ 0.11895$ 0.11895
24H High

$ 0.10816
$ 0.10816$ 0.10816

$ 0.11895
$ 0.11895$ 0.11895

$ 0.3364582894557055
$ 0.3364582894557055$ 0.3364582894557055

$ 0.0653352600137881
$ 0.0653352600137881$ 0.0653352600137881

+0.22%

+0.75%

-4.35%

-4.35%

Trade Acurast (ACU) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ACU spot and futures markets, compare Acurast trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACU/USDT
$0.11874
$0.11874$0.11874
+0.77%
549.14K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Acurast: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Acurast (ACU)

Compute network powered by phones. Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones – no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables users to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale—without compromising speed or privacy. Acurast has already onboarded 149,000+ phones worldwide on its incentivized testnet making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This impressive amount of compute already powers mission critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements. This isn’t just another DePIN protocol —it’s a game-changer that’s redefining how the world computes.

Acurast Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Acurast, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Acurast Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Acurast (ACU)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:46:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Acurast

ACUUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ACU with leverage. Explore ACUUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ACU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACU
ACU
USD
USD

1 ACU = 0.11843 USD