Acurast Price Today

The live Acurast (ACU) price today is $ 0.11843, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11843 per ACU.

Acurast currently ranks #766 by market capitalization at $ 25.70M, with a circulating supply of 217.00M ACU. During the last 24 hours, ACU traded between $ 0.10816 (low) and $ 0.11895 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3364582894557055, while the all-time low was $ 0.0653352600137881.

In short-term performance, ACU moved +0.22% in the last hour and -4.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.55K.

Acurast (ACU) Market Information

Rank No.766 Market Cap $ 25.70M$ 25.70M $ 25.70M Volume (24H) $ 61.55K$ 61.55K $ 61.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.43M$ 118.43M $ 118.43M Circulation Supply 217.00M 217.00M 217.00M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Acurast is $ 25.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.55K. The circulating supply of ACU is 217.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.43M.